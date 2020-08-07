LifeHouse CEO Tera Kucera honored with alumni award from MCC

While enrolled, Kucera said she read about a volunteer opportunity near home in Fremont and immediately registered to participate in AmeriCorps at Care Corps.

“Having lived in Fremont for many years, I was very surprised to learn there was a homeless population,” she said. “The volunteer experience led me to want to make a difference in the lives of those that called the shelter their home.”

Kucera first joined the LifeHouse team as a case manager in November 2015. In December, she stepped into the role of interim executive director, where she focused on the the implementation of a new business structure with a Rapid ReHousing program.

Now as CEO, Kucera has grown the programs used and individuals served by LifeHouse and has served on various boards in the Fremont area, including the Dodge County Housing Task Force and COVID Response Team.

Schill said a committee of five to 10 people involved with the college hold the nomination process. As last year’s winner is also included, Tim Nicholson of the Boiler Room in Omaha took part in this year’s process.

The committee goes through all of the nominees, who stay in the pool for five years after they are nominated.