LifeHouse CEO Tera Kucera honored with alumni award from MCC

The Metropolitan Community College Foundation has named LifeHouse CEO Tera Kucera winner of its 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award.
The award, started in 2015, is given annually to graduates with exemplary achievement in their careers.
“We established it just as a time to honor our alumni, because they do good work and we really appreciate them,” said Maggie Schill, alumni and corporate relations associate for MCC.
Kucera was named executive director of Care Corps in 2016. She took the position of CEO in 2018 after the emergency homeless shelter partnered with Low Income Ministry to become LifeHouse.
Kucera, a 2016 graduate of MCC, said she was humbled and honored to receive the award from the college, which she said she attended after she found herself ready for a change in her life.
“I researched MCC and found that the liberal arts program would offer me the opportunity to pursue multiple options,” she said. “I enjoyed attending classes at all the MCC locations and am grateful to have met so many amazing people.”
Born in Texas, Kucera moved to Nebraska with her family. She worked in interior design and retail management for more than 20 years.
Kucera attended MCC at the same time as her two daughters, Taylor and Tyler. She was an ex-officio member on the Metropolitan Board of Directors from August to November 2015 and received multiple academic awards and scholarships, including a weeklong study trip to Rosebud Reservation in May 2015.
While enrolled, Kucera said she read about a volunteer opportunity near home in Fremont and immediately registered to participate in AmeriCorps at Care Corps.
“Having lived in Fremont for many years, I was very surprised to learn there was a homeless population,” she said. “The volunteer experience led me to want to make a difference in the lives of those that called the shelter their home.”
Kucera first joined the LifeHouse team as a case manager in November 2015. In December, she stepped into the role of interim executive director, where she focused on the the implementation of a new business structure with a Rapid ReHousing program.
Now as CEO, Kucera has grown the programs used and individuals served by LifeHouse and has served on various boards in the Fremont area, including the Dodge County Housing Task Force and COVID Response Team.
Schill said a committee of five to 10 people involved with the college hold the nomination process. As last year’s winner is also included, Tim Nicholson of the Boiler Room in Omaha took part in this year’s process.
The committee goes through all of the nominees, who stay in the pool for five years after they are nominated.
“We’re just looking for someone that, in action, reflects how their education has helped them and demonstrates the MCC values,” Schill said. “We also kind of look for how the alumni represents what MCC stands for.”
As the honor is typically awarded in the spring at the annual Scholars Reception, Schill said the event has been postponed due to COVID-19.
But despite the holding-off of the awarding, Schill said Kucera was very well-deserving of her honor.
“I believe the committee thought that her service to the community, her representation of what MCC is and our values really were the reason that she received the award,” she said. “And especially in a time like now where she’s really doing so much for everyone, she definitely deserved it.”
