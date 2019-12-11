Hy-Vee has selected LifeHouse as the recipient of its reusable bag and giving tag program that started last month.
The program allows a local nonprofit to receive a $1 donation if a red “My Heart” reusable bag is purchased for $2.50. Customers can choose to direct the funds if they remove a scratch-off layer on the giving tag for a code that can be entered online.
“This is really meant to help people want to utilize reusable bags, but it also serves a purpose of raising money for a really good cause as well,” Hy-Vee Vice President of Communications Tina Potthoff said.
Hy-Vee is running the program, powered by Bags 4 My Cause, in all stores in its eight-state region. Last month, the Fremont Area United Way was selected as a beneficiary.
LifeHouse, formerly known as Care Corps Family Services and Low Income Ministry, provides the Fremont area with shelter and programs for people in need.
“We feel blessed that Hy-Vee chose us,” said Julie Sleister, director of development and public relations. “They are good community partners all year long, and so to be able to finish out the month of December strong is awesome.”
Sleister said the funding will be used for the basic needs of food, clothing and shelter for LifeHouse’s shelter program for those who are affected by poverty.
“That money we are able to use to make sure that they have warm showers, nutritious meals, clothing from our thrift store and also the case management, those wrap-around services that are part of what we do,” she said.
Especially during the holiday season, Sleister said LifeHouse is always looking for donations. It is currently receiving donations through its annual “giving tree,” which allows the public to shop for Christmas presents for families.
“I’d tell you we need blankets and stuff like that, but this year, kids’ coats would be a great thing,” Sleister said. “We run low on those every year, and we give a lot of coats out at no cost to the family, so that is a need we have this year.”
Nonprofits in the Fremont area that are interested in taking part in the program can reach out to store director Chris Hamilton to schedule a meeting.
“We know our customers are passionate about supporting their local communities,” Potthoff said. “We’re proud to offer customers a way to provide local nonprofits with another source of funding while furthering our sustainability initiatives in the communities we are located in.”