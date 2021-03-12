LifeHouse food box distribution helps Fremonters in need

Sleister also said Rita Grigg of the Fremont Housing Agency was thankful that Hicks was willing to bring 150 boxes to Stanton and Gifford Towers each week.

One daycare provider said not only was she able to give boxes to families in need, but also many of her staff, who are working at a lower wage. Staffers were thrilled to be able to take a box home.

“We did our best to make sure people who need nutritious food were getting it,” Sleister said.

Sleister said the individual who was able to direct the boxes to Fremont said he will contact LifeHouse if another opportunity arises to supply more food boxes.

In that case, Sleister said, the nonprofit will post the opportunity on the Care Corps LifeHouse Facebook page.

“If you follow our page, you’re going to know if we have these opportunities or you can call,” she said.

The LifeHouse phone number is 402-721-3125.

Sleister said the food has been a huge blessing, but isn’t a long-term solution to the community’s food insecurity.