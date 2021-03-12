LifeHouse food box distribution helps Fremonters in need

Julie Sleister described the Farmers to Families Food Box program as a short-term blessing.
Over the last six weeks, Care Corps’ LifeHouse distributed 1,200 Farmers to Families Food Boxes and 1,200 gallons of milk to Fremonters in need.
Sleister, the executive managing director, estimates more than 3,000 people benefitted from the food before distribution ended this week.
Considering the great need, Sleister continues to encourage the public to donate cash and nonperishable food items to the LifeHouse food pantry as the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for food.
“Food insecurity in our community is higher than it’s been by almost 75 percent from a year ago,” she said.
LifeHouse has been working to help meet the need. In addition to the food boxes it typically distributes, it has been receiving 50 to 100 boxes from the Food Bank for the Heartland since the late summer of 2020.
LifeHouse distributes the boxes during pantry days from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays and 5-7 p.m. Thursdays.
Sleister said the Wednesday distribution was added because of so many people needing food.
When the pandemic started, the United States Department of Agriculture launched a Farmers to Families Food Box program to increase the amount of food reaching people suffering from food insecurity due to COVID-19.
In February, LifeHouse CEO Tera Kucera learned about the possibility of receiving 1,200 USDA boxes.
“Initially, we thought it was a one-time deal,” she said.
But every Tuesday for six weeks, LifeHouse received 1,200 of the boxes along with 1,200 gallons of milk.
The boxes included fresh produce, such as lettuce, carrots, onions and oranges, a bag of potatoes, cottage cheese, sour cream, cheese and meat such as chicken wings, prepared taco meat and hot dogs.
“We reached out to our community partners to get all this food to people who need it,” Sleister said. “It really did take the community to accomplish that.”
Community partners took what they needed to help those they serve. The community partners included churches, Dodge County Head Start and some daycare centers in town.
Then Susan Hicks, LifeHouse food pantry coordinator, loaded the remaining boxes to deliver to Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park and Gifford and Stanton towers in Fremont.
Hicks continued the process depending upon availability. Although food boxes didn’t get to Meadowbrook each week, they did go to the towers and eventually, LifeHouse distributed all the USDA boxes it received.
Sleister expressed gratitude to Kelly Klosure Systems in Fremont, which sent someone weekly to drive a forklift to unload the semi-trailer truck carrying the boxes of food and milk.
The first week the semi showed up, Sleister said the nonprofit didn’t have a forklift.
“The semi was full, front to back,” she recalled.
Thus, Hicks, Sleister and another staffer unloaded the semi with a pallet jack.
“So when Kelly Klosure offered to come help, it made a huge difference,” Sleister said.
Sleister added that LifeHouse didn’t have enough refrigerator or freezer space to keep all the boxes, which contained meat and produce, at the right temperature.
During February’s extremely cold temperatures, the food could be kept safely in LifeHouse’s garage area.
But with Tuesday’s 70-degree temperatures, the 1,200 boxes of food and 1,200 gallons of milk had to be distributed in one day.
Sleister said a woman who came regularly from one of the churches would deliver six or eight boxes to elderly, homebound people, who were glad to receive the food.
“You don’t know what it means to me to be able to give it to them,” she said.
Many times, the pantry doesn’t always have enough milk to give when people can’t afford it.
But for the last six weeks, box recipients received milk.
Sleister also said Rita Grigg of the Fremont Housing Agency was thankful that Hicks was willing to bring 150 boxes to Stanton and Gifford Towers each week.
One daycare provider said not only was she able to give boxes to families in need, but also many of her staff, who are working at a lower wage. Staffers were thrilled to be able to take a box home.
“We did our best to make sure people who need nutritious food were getting it,” Sleister said.
Sleister said the individual who was able to direct the boxes to Fremont said he will contact LifeHouse if another opportunity arises to supply more food boxes.
In that case, Sleister said, the nonprofit will post the opportunity on the Care Corps LifeHouse Facebook page.
“If you follow our page, you’re going to know if we have these opportunities or you can call,” she said.
The LifeHouse phone number is 402-721-3125.
Sleister said the food has been a huge blessing, but isn’t a long-term solution to the community’s food insecurity.
“While it’s a beautiful short-term solution — we are blessed to have that — ultimately, there are still long-term food insecurity issues we need to be aware of and to continue to support,” she said.
Financial and food donations continue to be needed. LifeHouse also accepts donations of laundry soap, deodorant and shampoo.
Sleister also said the nonprofit can help anyone who was affected by COVID-19 and needs help with rent or utilities apply for funds.