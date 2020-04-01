LifeHouse pantry sees increase in families

The LifeHouse food pantry has seen an increase in usage in the last two weeks.
During five pantry sessions, the nonprofit organization has had 50 new families, said Julie Sleister, LifeHouse director of development and public relations.
The pantry at 549 N. H St., is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and 5-7 p.m. Thursdays. It had its first Saturday pantry last weekend.
“There were eight new families that came to that,” Sleister said. “We are working on a by-appointment only pantry to accommodate people who are new to accessing a food pantry.”
That pantry session is set for April 11, the day before Easter.
Those interested in making an appointment may email Morgan Simmons at morgan.simmons@lifehousene.org.
People in all sorts of life situations come to the food pantry.
And as people lose jobs or find their work hours cut in the wake of the coronavirus, Simmons, the food pantry coordinator, expects to see more.
More people are able to access the pantry due to the pandemic so she encourages folks to come and check it out.
Sleister notes that this has been a first-time experience for several people.
“We’ve heard a lot of ‘This is the first time I’ve been here,’” she said.
Sleister noted the variety of food in a box. It contains fresh produce, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, cereals, pastas, cheese, dairy products, juices, miscellaneous items, bread and meat donated by area businesses.
Those who truly need a box outside of pantry hours may call LifeHouse 402-721-3125.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.