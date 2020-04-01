LifeHouse pantry sees increase in families

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The LifeHouse food pantry has seen an increase in usage in the last two weeks.

During five pantry sessions, the nonprofit organization has had 50 new families, said Julie Sleister, LifeHouse director of development and public relations.

The pantry at 549 N. H St., is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and 5-7 p.m. Thursdays. It had its first Saturday pantry last weekend.

“There were eight new families that came to that,” Sleister said. “We are working on a by-appointment only pantry to accommodate people who are new to accessing a food pantry.”

That pantry session is set for April 11, the day before Easter.

Those interested in making an appointment may email Morgan Simmons at morgan.simmons@lifehousene.org.

People in all sorts of life situations come to the food pantry.

And as people lose jobs or find their work hours cut in the wake of the coronavirus, Simmons, the food pantry coordinator, expects to see more.

More people are able to access the pantry due to the pandemic so she encourages folks to come and check it out.