Care Corps’ LifeHouse has received a $10,000 grant from the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation.
The grant will allow the local agency help those facing homelessness who come to its emergency shelter.
“Grants like these make it possible for program participants to begin to find success,” LifeHouse CEO Tera Kucera said in a prepared statement. “When someone is homeless, their journey starts with having their basic needs met. Everyone deserves a safe place to stay.”
By providing the most basic needs — food, shelter and clothing — the local nonprofit can work to alleviate an initial crisis and help provide the groundwork for a successful relationship between program participants and a case manager.
Once immediate needs have been met, intensive case management, life skills training and access to mental and physical health screenings can help participants move toward self-sufficiency.
Ongoing case management by a professional care provider and the opportunity to learn basic skills are crucial in the participants’ long-term success.
“I am thrilled that Care Corps’ LifeHouse was chosen as the recipient of this grant,” said Don Muckey, an American Family Insurance agent in Fremont.
After the grant was awarded, Muckey toured the shelter and was able to learn more about the nonprofit’s work.
“I am amazed at the level of support they are able to provide,” he said.
Care Corps’ LifeHouse serves more than 4,000 individuals each year between the emergency shelter, food pantry, five supportive housing programs, prevention and an after-care program.
In 2019, more than 75% of clients left the emergency shelter for permanent housing. Those served by the agency attended more than 5,400 individual case management sessions.
“We are humbled by American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation’s generosity, compassion and support for those who are most affected by poverty in Fremont,” Kucera said.
Julie Sleister, director of development and public relations at LifeHouse, extended her appreciation to American Family as well.
“We appreciate everyone who supports LifeHouse and the work we do to fight the effects of poverty in our community,” she said.
Sleister invites anyone in the community, who is curious about LifeHouse, to visit.
“We love to share how we work to fulfill our mission,” she said.