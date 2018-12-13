LifeHouse has received a $10,000 grant from the Fremont Area Community Foundation.
The mission of the Fremont Area Community Foundation is to improve the quality of life in the Fremont area by connecting donor interests with community needs and serving as a leader and catalyst in the development of solutions.
“Grants like these make it possible for us to truly invest in the lives of each of our program participants. This starts by providing basic needs,” said Tera Kucera, LifeHouse’s chief executive officer. “It is the starting point of our mission to enrich lives by providing the path to stability.”
LifeHouse serves over 4,000 individuals each year between the emergency shelter, food pantry, three housing programs, prevention, and after care program. So far in 2018, 89 percent of clients left the emergency shelter to a permanent housing destination while 428 individual case management sessions with at-risk community members in order to prevent homelessness.