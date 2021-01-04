LifeNet air ambulance base to move from Fremont to Columbus

“We are excited to partner with CCH to ensure residents of eastern Nebraska have access to fast and efficient transports to lifesaving care,” Kevin Hallam, account executive at Air Methods said. “As this community, like so many others, battles the pandemic, we are committed to giving COVID patients the best prehospital care available as well. We would also like to thank Methodist Fremont Health for their valued partnership and look forward to continued service to the residents of Fremont, Columbus and the surrounding areas.“