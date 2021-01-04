LifeNet air ambulance base to move from Fremont to Columbus

A new partnership between an air medical service provider and the Columbus Community Hospital was announced Monday.
The partnership will bring a new air ambulance base to the Columbus facility, replacing the current LifeNet1-3 base currently located in Fremont. The new Columbus base is expected to bring quicker response times for emergent and trauma situations for the surrounding area, including Fremont, Schuyler and David City.
LifeNet serves as a subsidiary of Air Methods, a national air medical service provider.
The base will also provide interfacility transports for COVID-19 patients, according to a Monday press release.
Brett Richmond, president and CEO of Methodist Fremont Health, said the hospital looks forward to continuing its relationship with Air Method and LifeNet.
“For the past six years, LifeNet has provided excellent service to our facility and patients, along with the entire region,” he said in the press release. “While we will no longer be its home base, the community can be assured that when they or their loved ones need transfer services, Air Methods/LifeNet will be at the ready to expedite those care needs.”
Michael Hansen, CCH president and CEO, said bringing the air ambulance’s home base to Columbus will provide an important service to the community.
“We are proud to partner with LifeNet and Air Methods to provide this vital service to our community and the surrounding region,” he said.
LifeNet, which serves eastern Nebraska, follows strict COVID-19 protocols, including full personal protective equipment for crews and regular aircraft decontamination.
“We are excited to partner with CCH to ensure residents of eastern Nebraska have access to fast and efficient transports to lifesaving care,” Kevin Hallam, account executive at Air Methods said. “As this community, like so many others, battles the pandemic, we are committed to giving COVID patients the best prehospital care available as well. We would also like to thank Methodist Fremont Health for their valued partnership and look forward to continued service to the residents of Fremont, Columbus and the surrounding areas.“