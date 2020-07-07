Lift station rehabilitation to begin Thursday

The City of Fremont’s water department will be rehabilitating the lift station at 16th Street and Johnson Road beginning July 9. The project is expected to extend through Friday, July 17.

The rehabilitation will consist of a new control panel and spray on coating to line the inside of the lift station to stop the corrosion. Bypass pumping is required in order to take the station out of service. The bypass pumping will take place in the northbound lane of Johnson Road which is why the lane closure must occur.