Tony Hale hopes to provide help for people wanting to keep their New Year’s resolutions.
So on New Year’s Eve, the Lighthouse Ministry Center is offering a free event designed to provide physical and spiritual food.
The public is invited to the event, which begins with chili served from 6-7 p.m. in the center at 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont. Childcare will not be available.
During the evening, praise and worship music is planned and Hale, the Lighthouse president, will give a brief message. There also will be an open mic time during which attendees can share what God has done in their lives.
The event is designed for anyone wanting to be encouraged and to provide a safe place where people can hear the life-changing word of God.
Hale believes the event can provide an alternative to the bar scene for people dealing with addictions and for those in recovery.
He hopes healing and restoration will take place.
The local man knows people often make New Year’s resolutions.
Now is a great time to make a New Year’s resolution with the Lord, who can empower people to keep their resolutions, he noted.
Hale encourages people to attend.
“People have a voids in their hearts,” Hale said. “They’re seeking to fill that void. They have no peace. They have no contentment and Jesus is the only one who can do that. Maybe come to get to know him a little better.”
The Lighthouse center opened in November 2018 and offers a variety of non-denominational Bible studies for men and women.
You have free articles remaining.
Lighthouse Ministries is a Christian-based 501©(3) non-profit corporation, which has a board of members who’ve known each other for more than 25 years.
Hale, an ordained, licensed minister, and his wife, Donna, have been involved in jail ministry for years.
They’ve ministered to people with addictions.
But the Hales and other board members don’t only minister to people in these situations.
Lighthouse ministry reaches people from various walks of life and the center provides a gathering place.
The center has a kitchen with a stove and refrigerator in a place where groups of various sizes can meet.
“Our ministries are designed to build relationships and provide spiritual encouragement and confirmation through support groups, Bible studies, spiritual 12-step studies, discipleship, mentoring and other opportunities,” states information on the organization’s website. “We use a Christ-centered approach to show and teach the love of Christ to all broken and hurting people so they can see their value and purpose in life through God’s eyes and become a contributing and vital part of our communities.”
Besides helping people, the ministry center is a place where individuals are being trained to use their talents to minister to others, Donna Hale said.
Some of these individuals have come from jail, are staying clean and doing a fabulous job of helping others, she noted.
“We’ve got others who have not seen that population of people before, but they’re coming to Bible studies and mingling with some of these gals and guys and they’re seeing that they’re just people, too, and friendships are being developed,” Donna Hale said. “They’re dropping their assumptions about people. We assume so much about people we know nothing about.”
More information about the Lighthouse Ministry is available at www.hislighthouse84@gmail.com