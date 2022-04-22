Like a duck to water: Author talks birding in Nebraska

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a number of people finding new hobbies they might not have picked up otherwise, and one of those interests is birding.

COVID forced many people into solitary pursuits, including nature-related or outdoor activities such as walking, noted author Marc Parnell, whose field guide on Nebraska birds will be released next week.

“Birds are one of those things where it's almost inevitable that you will have direct contact with them in some capacity when you're outdoors. A lot of people began to appreciate it in the same way that I've grown to love birds,” Parnell said. “Even since the pandemic has ended, they've continued with that passion. So I think birding as a pastime and as a study will continue to grow and flourish.”

Parnell, who currently lives in Cleveland, Ohio, has been interested in ornithology for about 20 years. He said he got his start with a reptiles and amphibians field guide.

“From there I was very excited about how many species I could find in my backyard,” he said. “I went to a number of nature camps and educational opportunities for the outdoors and for biology.”

Parnell took courses in biology and biochemistry in college but found that birds were his true calling.

“I was very captivated by their powers of flight, the fact that they can migrate to such an extent and you can see one bird in March but it wouldn't be there in May,” he added. “I was very excited about all the different interactions with each other certain birds, protecting others, attacking another species, all the different ecological relationships that are really interesting to observe once you sort of break beneath the surface of the every day.”

For Fremont woman and longtime birding enthusiast Vicki Sorensen, she was surrounded by nature ever since she was young. Her dad always had the family outdoors, so her love of birding has been going strong for 60-plus years.

“I like just discovering what birds I've been seeing and kind of comparing to the birds that I know are here. When I see one that's unusual, figuring out with bird books what it is or what it's doing here,” Sorensen said.

When she sees a bird that’s not common around this area, Sorensen added, she will research what it’s doing here, which could be due to something like habitat loss, an earlier spring or a later fall.

Sorensen said people often get into birding just by paying attention to their surroundings and noticing what birds are out there. It’s a great hobby for kids and folks who can’t really get outside too much and enjoy looking at nature through the window, she added.

“If you're interested look online or get a bird book – or do both – get a pair of binoculars and just be ready that when you see something, you note it down. What time of year is it, even if it's a migrating bird, or if you hear something,” she said.

Parnell said he has quite a few family members that live throughout the Great Plains area. He said a lot of traveling and research went into his new book series, “The Birding Pro's Field Guides,” each individual novel of which focuses on a different state.

Parnell will release “Birds of Nebraska” on April 26. It is available for pre-order at Amazon and Barnes and Noble. He said he wanted to create a field guide specifically for Nebraskans because there really isn’t one for Nebraska birds.

“A lot of the field guides in the market will have Florida birds, Maine birds, New Mexico birds thrown in there, but really you just want to know what's in your backyard or in your pond or fields and when it's going to be there and some interesting facts about it,” he said. “I was just excited to do that for Nebraska.”

Parnell’s book series features monthly birding forecast for every species. It shows readers month by month when a specific species is likely to be in the United States, he said.

“It's been really well received by readers so far, so I'm really looking forward to hearing Nebraskans' feedback on that,” Parnell said. “Also it's unique in that each species that's likely to visit feeders has detailed bird feeding information – which feeders, what kinds of food they prefer, in order to serve the needs of your everyday backyard birder.”

Additionally, the field guide will have a birding by comparison approach. He said it’s a new method to bird identification that helps people identify new birds by comparing them to those they already know.

“It's a really memorable visual identification exercise that allows people to go out in the field and quickly and accurately determine new bird species without a lot of difficulty in rigmarole that kind of comes with flipping through a 600-page field guide and trying to study it with the world in front of you,” Parnell said.

Parnell noted the Fremont Lakes, which see quite a bit of bird activity.

“All those little lakes and in transitional wetlands offer opportunities for Herons, egrets, eagles, shorebirds, blackbirds and lots of ducks to be easily found in the area. I really love the lakes region there,” he said. “The surrounding area has a lot of beautiful prairie and grassland which is which is great because you'll have the dickcissel sort of coming through in a little bit and that's sort of a Meadowlark look alike.”

Migratory waterfowl are finishing their journeys north right now; he said his favorites include the northern shoveler and blue-winged teal. American white pelicans have started to arrive on the Platte River, he added, and spring warblers are arriving.

Parnell said his readers report that bird feeder activity is picking up with the appearance of northward migrating songbirds.

Sorensen’s advice for birding newcomers who want to set up feeder(s) is to make sure you have a good source of water – clean water with a tank heater in the winter. There should be a pump that’s running in the summertime so water doesn’t get stagnant.

Do research on the bird seed you buy to make sure you’re getting the kind that will attract the birds you want to see, and make sure you make the size of the seed to the openings in your feeder container.

She also suggests letting some leaves fall behind in the fall time because the insects in those leaves will attract birds.

Wildflowers are also a good option, but she suggests planting them in an open area near some rocks that are away from your home and doorway.

Sorensen noted the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge – located in Harrison County, Iowa – is only about 45 minutes away and is a great source of information. She also recently saw a big flock of pelicans on the Fremont Lakes just the other day, she added.

“This is a worldwide spectacle in our backyards, which is so cool,” Sorensen said. “We have a number of people that are world renowned experts, or were who have since passed away, that have the stationed themselves here for years to watch the cranes and people that come from around the world every year to do the crane viewings. It's just fascinating to me.”

