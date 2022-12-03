Like other charities, Wishing Wheels needs more donations

The 2022 holiday and Christmas season is stressing local care organizations, and one group that coordinates donations of new bicycles to both adults and children is asking for the community’s help.

Officials with the Wishing Wheels organization, a charity that collects funds throughout the year and then uses the donations to purchase and give away bicycles to several groups, said this year’s requests for two-wheeled transportation has risen to an all-time high.

“We’ve already given away 52 bicycles this year,” said Deb Niles, co-founder and co-manager of Wishing Wheels in Fremont. “The Salvation Army alone, for the Bikes for Kids program, donations – we will be giving away over 190 bicycles. They were asking for more than 270 bikes, but we just don’t have the funds to do that.”

Niles said in 2021, the charity – which was founded in 2012 with her cohort, Dave Mitchell – gave away a total of only 143 bicycles.

This year, Niles said the organization needs more donations, and she humbly requested anyone in the community who could donate, to “please do so.”

“We are desperately seeking donations,” Niles added. “In addition to this year, I will need funds to replenish what we spent this year on an extraordinary amount of requests.”

The Wishing Wheels charity is not the only one in need of assistance in Fremont. Other groups like the Salvation Army, the Fremont Area United Way, the Fremont Area Community Foundation and even the veterans event, Wreaths Across America, have seen a big drop on charitable donations while also seeing an increase in requests for aid or gifts by families or people in need.

To donate to the group, Niles said donors must route all donations through the Fremont Area Community Foundation, sending only checks with an important designation in the note area of the check, writing “For Wishing Wheels.”

“People somethings wonder if it is a legitimate charity and what we spend our money on,” Niles said. “We are all volunteers and do not get paid. It is legitimate and the money is handled safely. The FACF monitors the account and spending, and your (donation) goes to the children.”

The charity is multi-faceted in its mission, donating bicycles to a wide range of recipients. Niles said those who receive bicycles range from young children to adults without motor vehicles and even those who are classified as homeless or living without shelter.

“What we do, is we (purchase) bicycles throughout the year for both adults and kids,” Niles explained. “We give bikes to the LifeHouse homeless shelter and also to Uniquely Yours … they help adults find employment. A lot of people who don’t have cars need bicycles to get to work.”

In addition to adult donations, the charity gives bicycles annually to other charities that dole out gifts to those in need, including the Salvation Army of Fremont, the United Way and other groups.

Jessica Timm, director of housing and case management at LifeHouse, said the donations of bicycles to the organization helps out many of their clients who do not have cars or driver’s licenses, but need to get to a new job or assorted appointments.

“Say for example, we help a client get a job through our workforce program, and they do not have a driver’s license yet, that bike donation has been able to help by allowing them to get to work or to get to different appointments,” Timm explained. “(Deb Niles) is amazing. (The donations) have been awesome. I would say the donations have been very vital in the success of our clients.”

Niles said the last day to donate to the cause in order to have that bicycle be given away this Christmas is Dec. 16. Donations received after that date will be utilized in 2023 for gifts.

There will be a bicycle pick-up “parade” at 9 a.m., Dec. 20, at the location where the bicycles are store, in the 700 block of Ridgeland Road in Inglewood, followed by a give-away party for children at the Salvation Army gymnasium, located at the intersection of Military Avenue and I Street.