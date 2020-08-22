 Skip to main content
Lincoln Federal Savings Bank adds MU grad
Lincoln Federal Savings Bank announced recently the addition of Bailey Clark to its branch in Fremont.

Clark comes to Lincoln Federal as a Midland University graduate with degrees in Business Administration Management and Marketing, Arts Management, and Sports Marketing. She has experience in business management and foreign currency.

She will serve as a member of marketing committees, innovate new products, and provide customer service.

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank is a depositor-owned financial institution specializing in residential home loans, construction loans, home equity loan products, commercial real estate loans, and deposit services.

Bailey Clark

