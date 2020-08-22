Lincoln Federal Savings Bank adds MU grad
Lincoln Federal Savings Bank announced recently the addition of Bailey Clark to its branch in Fremont.
Clark comes to Lincoln Federal as a Midland University graduate with degrees in Business Administration Management and Marketing, Arts Management, and Sports Marketing. She has experience in business management and foreign currency.
She will serve as a member of marketing committees, innovate new products, and provide customer service.
Lincoln Federal Savings Bank is a depositor-owned financial institution specializing in residential home loans, construction loans, home equity loan products, commercial real estate loans, and deposit services.
