Lincoln Premium Poultry announces 12 new cases of COVID-19 over past week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Premium Poultry reported an additional 12 positive COVID-19 cases over the past week, according to a Tuesday press release.

The additional cases bring the plant's total to 40 positive cases. The company has also registered 72 negative cases among employees.

“We will continue to do everything we can to protect our team members,” said Jessica Kolterman, director of corporate and external affairs. “We believe the efforts we have undertaken within our facility has helped us keep the numbers manageable, but we also recognize that much of this is out of our control. Regardless, we will keep doing our very best to maintain a safe working environment.”

Sixty-five employees at LPP have been given the opportunity to self-isolate at home with pay. Individuals who test positive as well as individuals with known direct contact with a person who has tested positive are also self-isolating at home with pay.

Eleven employees diagnosed with the virus have successfully recovered and returned to work, Kolterman said in the press release.