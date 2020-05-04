Lincoln Premium Poultry announces first COVID-19-related death

Lincoln Premium Poultry reported its first COVID-19 related death on Monday.
The employee had not been at work since April 17, according to LPP Director of Corporate and External Affairs Jessica Kolterman. The employee asked to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution due to an underlying health condition.
Kolterman said the company became aware of the positive diagnosis last Thursday. She said the employee died on Saturday.
“We are heartbroken to learn that we lost a team member and are working to assist the family as they sort through the next steps,” she said in a press release. “...Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time and we ask that the press respects their privacy as they mourn the loss, as well as the privacy of LPP team members who have lost a colleague.”
Kolterman said LPP allowed employees, who expressed a desire to self-quarantine out of caution, to do so.
An additional 13 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the plant’s last report a week ago, bringing its total to 28 cases.
The company has also registered 39 negative cases.
“The reality is that the virus is throughout our communities, which is why it is so important to social distance at home as well as at our facilities.“ said Kolterman in the press release.“Regardless, we will continue to work diligently to protect our team members in every way we can.”
LPP has implemented additional protective measures recommended by the University of Nebraska Medical Center, including additional screening and a mandatory use of masks.
The plant is also giving employees a $2 hourly increase for all hourly workers.
“Our goal has been to slow the spread of the virus, and in that goal, I believe we are succeeding,” she said. “We have not seen dramatic spikes in cases – they have come in through a slow and steady trickle. This speaks well of the protections we have put in place and but we will continue to be vigilant in those efforts.”
