Lincoln Premium Poultry announces first COVID-19-related death

Lincoln Premium Poultry reported its first COVID-19 related death on Monday.

The employee had not been at work since April 17, according to LPP Director of Corporate and External Affairs Jessica Kolterman. The employee asked to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution due to an underlying health condition.

Kolterman said the company became aware of the positive diagnosis last Thursday. She said the employee died on Saturday.

“We are heartbroken to learn that we lost a team member and are working to assist the family as they sort through the next steps,” she said in a press release. “...Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time and we ask that the press respects their privacy as they mourn the loss, as well as the privacy of LPP team members who have lost a colleague.”

Kolterman said LPP allowed employees, who expressed a desire to self-quarantine out of caution, to do so.

An additional 13 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the plant’s last report a week ago, bringing its total to 28 cases.

The company has also registered 39 negative cases.