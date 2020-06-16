You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln Premium Poultry announces second COVID-19 related death
Lincoln Premium Poultry announces second COVID-19 related death

Lincoln Premium Poultry

The Costco poultry processing complex, run by Lincoln Premium Poultry in south Fremont, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house Saturday. Governor Pete Ricketts will be attending.

 Courtesy Photo

A second employee at Lincoln Premium Poultry has died after contracting COVID-19, according to a Tuesday press release.

The employee had been battling the virus during the past several weeks. LPP recorded its first COVID-19 related death in early May.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn that we have lost a valued team member to this virus. We are in communication with the family and will work to support them as they grieve the loss of their loved one,” Jessica Kolterman, director of administration, said in the press release. “We thank the local health care team who cared for our team member as they were fighting the illness, and we extend our gratitude to them for everything they did.”

Currently, LPP has recorded 110 known cases of the virus within the company. More than 90 employees have returned to work since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the press release.

“Each day we are striving to do everything we can to keep our team members safe,” Kolterman said. “We have kept the curve flat within our facilities to this point. Although we are trying to ease back into standard operations, we continue to have temp checks, to enforce mask use, social distancing, and continue regular communication on how our team members can work to keep themselves and each other safe. These new policies and procedures will stay in place for the foreseeable future.”

