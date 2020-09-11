Lincoln Premium Poultry celebrates one-year anniversary

It’s been an interesting year to start a business in Fremont.
With consecutive years of flooding followed up with a worldwide pandemic that continues to leave its mark on the local community, there have been plenty of burdens local businesses have been forced to carry.
Those burdens have affected all local businesses, from mom-and-pop shops to the 400,0000-square-foot Lincoln Premium Poultry processing plant located just outside Fremont.
Yet, through the adversity, LPP still found some good news worth celebrating.
The company reached its one-year anniversary on Sept. 9 after opening its doors to the public for the first time in 2019. Ever since, the complex has been slowly scaling up operations to reach its full workload.
“We’ve probably had one of the more interesting startups, at least in this industry, that I’ve heard of,” LPP Spokeswoman Jessica Kolterman said. “But, it has gone very well considering and we’re really proud of our team.”
LPP has completed a 45-week scale up operation, which saw the complex grow from just over 600 employees in September 2019 to just over 1,100.
Kolterman said around half of the complex’s employees come from Fremont, while the rest commute from surrounding areas such as Schuyler, Blair and Omaha.
Additionally, nearly all local contractors responsible for raising the poultry have had their barns completed. Out of the 520 barns, Kolterman said only around 80 need to be completed, with most of those being built in the fall or spring.
All in all, LPP was able to follow the timeline it initially set out with when it first began production a year ago.
Looking back at the year’s work, Kolterman said it is “overwhelming” and “humbling.” She said the work of different teams throughout the company are a testament to the company’s ability to achieve its early goals.
“It doesn’t surprise me that we’ve been able to do it,” she said. “But, when you look at it from a very high level, it is kind of remarkable and it makes you very proud of all of that.”
The goal throughout the first year of production was to focus on getting up and running, Kolterman said. Now, the plant will focus on fine tuning the details to deliver products efficiently.
“We want to continue to capitalize on that and really make this brand remain at the top of what people expect when it comes to the chicken they’re going to take home and put on their table,” she said.
It’s been a year full of challenges, but Kolterman said the “fun part” is on the way.
“It’s getting us to the best place we possibly can with efficiency and fine tuning our processes,” she said.
