Lincoln Premium Poultry celebrates one-year anniversary

Additionally, nearly all local contractors responsible for raising the poultry have had their barns completed. Out of the 520 barns, Kolterman said only around 80 need to be completed, with most of those being built in the fall or spring.

All in all, LPP was able to follow the timeline it initially set out with when it first began production a year ago.

Looking back at the year’s work, Kolterman said it is “overwhelming” and “humbling.” She said the work of different teams throughout the company are a testament to the company’s ability to achieve its early goals.

“It doesn’t surprise me that we’ve been able to do it,” she said. “But, when you look at it from a very high level, it is kind of remarkable and it makes you very proud of all of that.”

The goal throughout the first year of production was to focus on getting up and running, Kolterman said. Now, the plant will focus on fine tuning the details to deliver products efficiently.

“We want to continue to capitalize on that and really make this brand remain at the top of what people expect when it comes to the chicken they’re going to take home and put on their table,” she said.