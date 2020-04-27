Lincoln Premium Poultry confirms 9 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 15

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported at Lincoln Premium Poultry over the past week, bringing the plant’s total number of confirmed cases to 15.

“We have been working tirelessly to obtain testing for any of our team members who either had a known direct contact or who show any symptoms” said Jessica Kolterman, director of Corporate and External Affairs in a press release. “We have very much appreciated our relationship with Three Rivers Health and local medical facilities who have helped to test every team member who has wanted or needed a test.”

Employees who test positive as well as individuals with known direct contact are self-isolating at home with pay.

LPP has also introduced additional measures recommended by the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Those measures include additional screening, mandatory use of masks and additional deep cleaning.

“We recognize that these numbers can be considered significant by some, but we have been extremely aggressive in fighting for tests for our team members,” said Kolterman.”

Despite the increase, Kolterman said 90% of those tested during LPP’s last mass testing showed that their cases were from “close contacts previously lab-confirmed.”