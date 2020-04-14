Lincoln Premium Poultry in Fremont confirms first case of COVID-19

Lincoln Premium Poultry announced that the plant had its first case of COVID-19 Monday.
The plant, which opened in south Fremont last September, arranged a deep clean of all areas of its facility and will continue work as scheduled, according to Jessica Kolterman, director of corporate and external affairs for LPP.
“We started our temperature checks, we’ve handed masks out to our employees and we’re doing all the things we need to do,” she said.
The employee worked at the second processing part of the building and was on second shift, which runs in the evening and has fewer employees working, Kolterman said.
The employee’s last day was Wednesday, April 8, and did not engage with many employees that day, Kolterman said. The employee and two team members who were potentially exposed are all self-isolating at home with pay.
“We’re really proud of our workforce for their continued efforts to provide food for America,” she said.
Three Rivers Public Health Department Executive Director Terra Uhing confirmed that the case had already been identified and was not the new case confirmed by the department Monday.
The plant had previous restrictions in place, including limiting its visitors, providing masks to its 1,100 employees and taking the temperatures of all who enter the facility.
Along with additional cleaning measures, the facility has also changed its cafeteria procedures. The coronavirus cannot be transmitted through food or potable water as it is not foodborne.
