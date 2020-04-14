Lincoln Premium Poultry in Fremont confirms first case of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln Premium Poultry announced that the plant had its first case of COVID-19 Monday.

The plant, which opened in south Fremont last September, arranged a deep clean of all areas of its facility and will continue work as scheduled, according to Jessica Kolterman, director of corporate and external affairs for LPP.

“We started our temperature checks, we’ve handed masks out to our employees and we’re doing all the things we need to do,” she said.

The employee worked at the second processing part of the building and was on second shift, which runs in the evening and has fewer employees working, Kolterman said.

The employee’s last day was Wednesday, April 8, and did not engage with many employees that day, Kolterman said. The employee and two team members who were potentially exposed are all self-isolating at home with pay.

“We’re really proud of our workforce for their continued efforts to provide food for America,” she said.

Three Rivers Public Health Department Executive Director Terra Uhing confirmed that the case had already been identified and was not the new case confirmed by the department Monday.