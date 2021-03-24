Lincoln Premium Poultry raises $40,000 in first United Way campaign

The Fremont Area United Way works to improve education, financial stability, health and basic needs in the community. Through community fundraisers, it aims to raise $625,000 in its 2021 campaign.

Even before LPP had joined the Fremont community, Fiala said they had discussed with United Way on how it could help serve the community with a partnership.

“Once I came into the role of executive director, one of the first people I spoke with was Jessica, and that was about a donation that they wanted to make in the community,” she said. “We have been planning since I started that they would do a campaign, so it was just a number of challenges and things to figure out. But it was always on the to-do list.”

For LPP’s first campaign, 80% of the employees who donated were new donors to United Way.

“There are folks who might have worked elsewhere and gave in the past, but there were a large percentage of folks who were new to giving to United Way,” Fiala said. “So it was just really touching to see folks say, ‘I have either needed help from United Way in the past and gotten it,’ or, ‘I know folks who have gotten help from United Way, and so I’m excited that I can donate to United Way.’”