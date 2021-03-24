Lincoln Premium Poultry raises $40,000 in first United Way campaign

For Lincoln Premium Poultry’s first annual Fremont Area United Way campaign, Christy Fiala said generosity was abundant.
With the plant’s frontline team, she said one woman was willing to donate $50 each week.
“It was so touching, because I made sure that the employee understood that that was a weekly gift, not a one-time gift the way that she had filled out the form,” she said. “And she said, ‘Yep, I know.’”
Running from November 2020 to last January, LPP’s campaign raised a total of $40,000 for the Fremont Area United Way, including employee pledges and a 60% match from Costco.
“Fremont Area United Way made the process fun and easy for our team,” LPP Director of Administration Jessica Kolterman said in a press release. “It was just a way to engage our employees while learning about the community and resources.”
Fiala, who is executive director of the Fremont Area United Way, said LPP plans to continue to have the annual fundraiser and was excited to celebrate the first part of a commitment to a long-term contribution.
“They had an awesome campaign committee and everyone was super excited to help, to talk about the community, to talk about United Way, to invite individuals to learn about what’s going on,” she said. “And so it was fun to work with the campaign committee that they have at Lincoln Premium Poultry.”
The Fremont Area United Way works to improve education, financial stability, health and basic needs in the community. Through community fundraisers, it aims to raise $625,000 in its 2021 campaign.
Even before LPP had joined the Fremont community, Fiala said they had discussed with United Way on how it could help serve the community with a partnership.
“Once I came into the role of executive director, one of the first people I spoke with was Jessica, and that was about a donation that they wanted to make in the community,” she said. “We have been planning since I started that they would do a campaign, so it was just a number of challenges and things to figure out. But it was always on the to-do list.”
For LPP’s first campaign, 80% of the employees who donated were new donors to United Way.
“There are folks who might have worked elsewhere and gave in the past, but there were a large percentage of folks who were new to giving to United Way,” Fiala said. “So it was just really touching to see folks say, ‘I have either needed help from United Way in the past and gotten it,’ or, ‘I know folks who have gotten help from United Way, and so I’m excited that I can donate to United Way.’”
With the frontline employees’ donations, Fiala said they acted as an inspiration to others who ended up giving.
“They said they were happy to do so because of what they had received as benefits from United Way and that they were thrilled they were in a position now to be able to donate,” she said. “And so that frontline team doing that really motivated everyone within the company to respond.”
With organizations like LPP helping the Fremont Area United Way, Fiala said it’s better able to respond to the Fremont community’s needs.
“It’s very circular in that when you have a healthy community, you have employees going to work, employees that can find childcare, employees that can do their best and find their needs so they can do their work,” she said. “And so it’s important to support United Way and to support agencies in the community through United Way so that employees are healthy and vibrant.”