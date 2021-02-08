Lincoln Premium Poultry vaccinates 15 employees during weekend, plans larger in-house rollout in future

Kolterman said LPP has gone through its entire list of individuals who voiced their desire of receiving the vaccine and broke those individuals down by facility, exposure and age to determine who should receive the vaccine first.

"We take those people from that part of the facility and we then rank them by age," she said. "So, let's say in a certain part of a facility you have 50 people and they only give me 20 vaccines. I'm going to take the people that are in an age order within that category."

Kolterman said LPP wants to be smart with its vaccine distribution. Focusing on age, as well as underlying medical conditions brought forward by employees, accomplishes that goal.

"You want to get the vaccine in the arms of the individuals as fast as you can where it will make the most difference," Kolterman said.

Kolterman said LPP would not require employees who said they would not be receiving the vaccine immediately to take the vaccine once it becomes available to the plant.

"We'll continue to do education and then keep those opportunities available as long as the vaccine is available," she said.

