Lindi Janulewicz leads FAAA with optimistic flair

Next to Lindi Janulewicz’s desk is a colorized photo of a Pekingese.

The brown dog seems to look across the office of the woman who’s been executive director of the Fremont Area Art Association for a year.

Through a whirlwind of exhibits, educational programming and now new construction, Janulewicz has been at the forefront of a more than 60-year-old organization — which as its mission statement indicates — is dedicated to promoting visual art culture and education in the community.

Janulewicz enthusiastically talks about FAAA exhibits and speakers.

And the story behind the dog.

“That breed has been in my family since the 1930s,” she said of small, short-nosed dog.

During the Great Depression, her great-grandparents, Carl and Matilda Leidholdt, owned a grocery store. One day, Matilda told her husband to go to a man’s farm and collect the money he owed for his grocery bill.

The customer didn’t have the funds to pay the bill, but his Pekingese had a litter of pups and he offered one of them to Leidholdt in exchange.

“He knew the puppy was worth more than the tab,” Janulewicz said.

Leidholdt picked the runt (the smallest one) and put it in his pocket.

When he arrived home, he had a surprise for his daughter, Audrey.

“Look in my pocket,” he said.

There was the puppy, which they called “Baby.” The family has had Pekingese ever since.

“They’re very good dogs,” added Janulewicz, who said she keeps the portrait in her office as a reminder of her roots, family and what’s important.

The photo also describes part of Janulewicz’s personality.

“I’m loyal,” she said. “I’m true to the things and people I love.”

That love and loyalty comes across as Janulewicz talks about those who comprise the approximately 250-member art association.

“I love the people,” she said. “I am so lucky that I get to be with these volunteers and these incredible supporters. They are so appreciative and so respectful and creative and I’m so blessed to be able to work side by side with them every day.”

Janulewicz sees the importance of having an art association, noting the arts and culture it can provide to local people without access to such opportunities offered in Omaha or Lincoln. The gallery, which typically hosts two exhibits a month, is free and open to the public.

“We’re a community art center,” she said. “People are coming in all the time to engage in different activities. We’re hosting different programs and partnering with different organizations in town and that shows me the life in this place. It shows me that our group is alive and active and what we’re doing is important in the community and I truly believe that.”

Janulewicz’s connection to the community began years ago.

Born in Columbia, Missouri, Janulewicz was 3 when her family moved to Fremont, where she attended Lincoln Elementary School. The 2000 Fremont High School graduate earned a bachelor of arts degree in journalism and mass communications with an emphasis in public relations in 2004.

She and her high school sweetheart, Dan, married in 2005 and have a 9-year-old daughter, Tilly.

“I starting working for Interiors Joan and Associates right out of college as their marketing director,” she said. “I gained wonderful experience and I learned a lot.”

Janulewicz said she learned how to be a good employee and be part of a team at the interior design firm. She learned about working with the media and nonprofit organizations, all of which she said gave her a proper foundation for her current role at FAAA.

She stayed at Interiors for 18 years.

“I ended up purchasing the company and owned it with my partner for three years, then I sold my half of the company to my partner and joined the art association as their director in January of 2022,” she said.

Janulewicz tells what brought her to the FAAA.

“I knew that I wanted to do something creative,” she said. “I knew with my personality, I’m not cut out for the corporate world. That’s not the environment where I would flourish or enjoy.”

She said it’s a thrill to be able to give back to the community that’s given her and her family so much and to work with people she’s known her entire life.

And to do so in a beautiful building, surrounded by art and the art world is a privilege, she said.

Janulewicz said she and her program assistant, Sophie Etter, are a small, but mighty team who plan and host monthly exhibits, receptions, Third Thursday Lunch and Learn events, guest speakers, classes, programming when partnering with other organizations and the FAAA’s major fundraiser, The Gala.

Janulewicz sees her main responsibility — aside from keeping the association running financially and being fiscally responsible — is to be available to members, guests and volunteers.

“They are what makes this place run,” she said. “It’s a bigger job than what one or two people can do and these incredible people are so passionate about our mission and together we are doing great things here.”

Janulewicz notes her own optimism.

“I’m not afraid to laugh at myself,” she said. “I have a very passionate sense of humor. I love to laugh … I’m a glass-half-full-type of person. I can find good in most everything.”

With a sunny outlook, it may be no surprise that yellow is her favorite color. Growing up, she had a yellow Volkswagen Beetle.

Pickles are her favorite food and Thursday is her favorite day of the week, because of the perspective it brings.

“Stand on your tiptoes and you can see the weekend,” she said.

Janulewicz said her most life-changing moment occurred when she was diagnosed with Type I diabetes, which she’s had since age 3.

“It has taught me responsibility,” she said, adding that it’s also given her opportunities to help others.

She’s long been involved in the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. She’s met with recently diagnosed children, teens and adults.

“I know that I can be a real help to them by showing them that they can live a wonderful, full life and take good care of themselves,” she said. “To hold hands with them and guide them through those first years — that’s very fulfilling to me.”

These days, she’s also excited about construction and building enhancement in the FAAA building downtown. Phase I work is underway to bring the gallery side of the building up to fire code. Phase II fundraising is set to start to incorporate the former Kiel’s Barbershop space, which the FAAA owns, into its gift shop and gallery space.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the organization at this point in time when we have all this growth going on,” she said. “And I’m very excited about what these enhancements will bring to the community.”

FAAA Board President Cathy Saeger commends Janulewicz for her work.

“The art association is very fortunate to have Lindi’s leadership at the gallery,” Saeger said. “In her first year as executive director, she led the most successful Gala fundraiser to date and is now spearheading a significant construction project in our original building.”

Saeger expressed other appreciation.

“There’s a wonderful feeling of new energy, engagement and creativity in the membership, in our outreach to the community and on the board of directors. We’re looking forward to another great year ahead.”