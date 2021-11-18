 Skip to main content
List of the Fremont Forever Friends

FACF stacked logo (1).jpg

To date, more than $4.4 million in grants have been awarded from the Fremont Forever Fund.

Below are friends of the foundation, who have provided unrestricted gifts to support this annual grant-making celebration of the foundations 40 years of impact.

Tanya and Blake Dillon Family Endowment Fund

First State Bank & Trust Giving Fund

Todd and Shannon Hansen Family Endowment

Libby and John Headid Endowment Fund

Peg and Steve Pribnow Family Fund

Tom and Deanna Wolf Endowment Fund

Kathy Anderson Estate

Greg and Patti Beebe

Barry and Jennifer Benson

J.J. and Jennifer Bixby

Lloyd and Betty Brooks

Christensen Corporation

David and Cynthia Christensen

Jim and Christy Conrad

Sid and Patty Dillon

Mike and Pam Draemel

Bill and Jane Dugan

Eakes Office Equipment

Sherie Ebers

Randy and Shelly Eikmeier

Jack and Judy Ekeler

Dr. Brett and Kris Fischer

Gifford Realty, Inc.

Ron and Angie Gross

Dr. Greg and Mary Haskins

Doug and Judy Heim

Bob and Dian Hillis

Don and Jan Hinds

Russ Hoetfelker

Steve and Marsha Hull

Joel and Jan Jelkin

Rev. Scott and Joy Jensen

Chuck and Caryl Johannsen

Rod and Nancy Johnson

Raymond and Sedona Knapp Estate

Nick and Cheryl Lamme

Shawn and Susie May

Terry and Linda McClain

Kathleen Moll Estate

Tim and Joan Moore

Gaylord and Vali Mussman

Steve and Julie Navarrette

Travis and Rosie Nelson

Russ and Jennifer Peterson

Pinnacle Bank

Mark and Ann Prince

Fern Olson Estate

Bill and Kathy Rhea

Brett and Heidi Richmond

Joe and Nancy Sajevic

Dr. Monty and Lynnette Sellon

Les and Koni Shallberg

Swanson Insurance/Real Estate, Inc.

Rachel Timme Estate

Valmont Industries

Bob and Toni Vering

Paul and Mary Wachter

Marv Welstead Estate

Marty Wikert

Jessup and Cris Wilson

Larry Yost

Yost Law Firm

Anonymous

