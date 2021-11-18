List of the Fremont Forever Friends

To date, more than $4.4 million in grants have been awarded from the Fremont Forever Fund.
Below are friends of the foundation, who have provided unrestricted gifts to support this annual grant-making celebration of the foundations 40 years of impact.
Tanya and Blake Dillon Family Endowment Fund
First State Bank & Trust Giving Fund
Todd and Shannon Hansen Family Endowment
Libby and John Headid Endowment Fund
Peg and Steve Pribnow Family Fund
Tom and Deanna Wolf Endowment Fund
Kathy Anderson Estate
Greg and Patti Beebe
Barry and Jennifer Benson
J.J. and Jennifer Bixby
Lloyd and Betty Brooks
Christensen Corporation
David and Cynthia Christensen
Jim and Christy Conrad
Sid and Patty Dillon
Mike and Pam Draemel
Bill and Jane Dugan
Eakes Office Equipment
Sherie Ebers
Randy and Shelly Eikmeier
Jack and Judy Ekeler
Dr. Brett and Kris Fischer
Gifford Realty, Inc.
Ron and Angie Gross
Dr. Greg and Mary Haskins
Doug and Judy Heim
Bob and Dian Hillis
Don and Jan Hinds
Russ Hoetfelker
Steve and Marsha Hull
Joel and Jan Jelkin
Rev. Scott and Joy Jensen
Chuck and Caryl Johannsen
Rod and Nancy Johnson
Raymond and Sedona Knapp Estate
Nick and Cheryl Lamme
Shawn and Susie May
Terry and Linda McClain
Kathleen Moll Estate
Tim and Joan Moore
Gaylord and Vali Mussman
Steve and Julie Navarrette
Travis and Rosie Nelson
Russ and Jennifer Peterson
Pinnacle Bank
Mark and Ann Prince
Fern Olson Estate
Bill and Kathy Rhea
Brett and Heidi Richmond
Joe and Nancy Sajevic
Dr. Monty and Lynnette Sellon
Les and Koni Shallberg
Swanson Insurance/Real Estate, Inc.
Rachel Timme Estate
Valmont Industries
Bob and Toni Vering
Paul and Mary Wachter
Marv Welstead Estate
Marty Wikert
Jessup and Cris Wilson
Larry Yost
Yost Law Firm
Anonymous