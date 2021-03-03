Little pantry sees increased usage

Tim Karges is seeing the need.
When StoneBridge Christian Church launched its food pantry in December, organizers filled it about once every other day.
Usage has increased.
“Now, we are filling it every day and we could probably fill it more than once a day on several of those days,” said Karges, campus and worship pastor in Fremont.
In 2020, members installed a small, wooden pantry in the church’s front yard at 1041 N. Nye Ave.
The small pantry, which is a cupboard on a post, is filled with a variety of nonperishable items like spaghetti sauce, cereal and soup.
It’s designed to help folks who just need a little extra help at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has caused so much economic hardship.
Anyone can access the pantry at any time and take what they need — no questions asked. Volunteers regularly monitor and restock the pantry.
Pantry visitors vary depending on the time of day.
Elderly people, living on a fixed income, tend to come in the morning. Schoolkids stop by to grab a snack like a granola bar to take home. Single parents or families come in the evening to get something to fix for dinner.
“A variety of people are using it,” Karges said. “It’s not just one demographic.”
Karges believes the pantry works well for people who may not need food stamps or government assistance, but are just a little short on funds at the end of a week and need some pasta and sauce for an evening meal or bread and peanut butter for sandwiches.
The need for the pantry is real.
“We now know some of the people using it and why they use it,” Karges said. “Job loss is a big reason why people have a need. They are trying to get by until they find a new job, so they use the pantry to help bridge that income gap.”
There are other circumstances.
“Unexpected expenses like high medical treatment bills are also a factor in this season,” Karges said. “Lower-than-expected income has an effect on the entire family, which is why kids grab food on their way home.
“They get food at school, but some are heading home to an empty fridge.”
Karges attributes the increased usage to a Fremont Tribune article telling about the pantry in December.
“That really spread the word that it’s available so more people from the community were aware of it so that increased the number of people who started using it,” he said. “It also increased the number of people who started giving. We’re seeing people from the community who give, which is amazing.”
Karges said such donors may not be associated with StoneBridge, but are Fremont community members who provide food donations for the pantry.
Milder temperatures may be encouraging some pantry guests.
But people were using the pantry even during cold weather.
“The food insecurity didn’t go away just because the weather turned bad,” he said.
Items being collected include: apple sauce, canned vegetables, fruit and soup, spaghetti sauce, cereal, condiments like ketchup and mayonnaise, pasta, microwavable meals, peanut butter, jelly and jams.
Donors may drop off food at the church on Sunday mornings or schedule a time to drop off items during the week by emailing Karges at tkarges@sb.church or calling him at 402-261-0159.
Would-be donors need to drop off the food and not just put it in the pantry.
“We have to process them,” Karges said of the items. “We mark out bar codes and we check expiration dates and we make sure it’s a good size.”
Sometimes, donors bring very large cans of food, which the church can’t use in the smaller, cupboard-size pantry box.
In these situations, the church takes the big cans to Care Corps’ LifeHouse.
“All food ends up getting used, but there are only so many things that work well in our pantry,” Karges said.
Karges finds it heartbreaking to see so many people dealing with food scarcity and insecurity.
“But it’s why we’re here,” Karges said. “We want to be a blessing to the neighborhood and to the community and this is one way we can do that.”
Karges said many volunteers come throughout the week to fill the pantry, giving their time and resources to make sure the pantry stays well stocked and is running efficiently so people can use it.
He continues to be amazed by those who’ve brought donations.
“That’s been incredible to see so many people, who want to give back and want to help,” Karges said. “I’ve been blown away by the generosity of the community.”
He thanks those who’ve given, adding:
“It’s making a difference.”
More pantry information also is available at sb.church/foodpantry or the pantry’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/fremontlittlefreepantry