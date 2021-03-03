Little pantry sees increased usage

“A variety of people are using it,” Karges said. “It’s not just one demographic.”

Karges believes the pantry works well for people who may not need food stamps or government assistance, but are just a little short on funds at the end of a week and need some pasta and sauce for an evening meal or bread and peanut butter for sandwiches.

The need for the pantry is real.

“We now know some of the people using it and why they use it,” Karges said. “Job loss is a big reason why people have a need. They are trying to get by until they find a new job, so they use the pantry to help bridge that income gap.”

There are other circumstances.

“Unexpected expenses like high medical treatment bills are also a factor in this season,” Karges said. “Lower-than-expected income has an effect on the entire family, which is why kids grab food on their way home.

“They get food at school, but some are heading home to an empty fridge.”

Karges attributes the increased usage to a Fremont Tribune article telling about the pantry in December.

