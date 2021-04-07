Local 63-year-old completes first 5K with help from her grandson

In late December, Carry Gerke made the decision to change her life.
The 63-year-old said she has known several friends who have either had to retire early or have passed away because of various health issues. At her age, Gerke decided there was no time like the present to prevent that from happening.
So, with some inspiration, her 13-year-old grandson and a $20 bill, she got to work.
From the outset, Gerke’s goal was to be in shape to participate in the United in Faith 5-kilometer fun run and walk last Saturday during the Easter weekend. The event was organized by Mickey Boell, the worship and youth pastor at Fremont Nazarene Church, and the Rev. Walter Nolte, a priest at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Each day, Gerke said she would spend more time on the treadmill to work up to the 3.1 mile goal by April.
While she was preparing for the 5K, she reached out to her grandson, Christian, challenging him to run the race with her.
Gerke said it can be hard to find similar interests with someone when there is a 50-year age gap. However, she found that it was easier to convince her grandson that he was interested in running the race with some money on the line.
“He accepted the challenge with a $20 bribe and said: ‘Grandma this is going to be the easiest $20 I’ve ever made,’” Gerke said. “Of course, he did win and I paid the $20, but I said we should do some more of these and he was willing.”
In the months leading up to the race, Gerke said she remained focused on her goals in light of the death of a close friend.
“One of my friends had just passed away from cancer,” she said. “There was nothing she could do to prevent the cancer, but she was only 57 and this was happening during this time. She was my inspiration.”
Gerke said she was so nervous the night before the race that she couldn’t sleep. The majority of her preparation for the race was done on the treadmill rather than outdoors.
Even so, Gerke posted her best three-mile time by the end of the race. It was a solid consolation prize after losing the race to her grandson.
“I was really pleased with that,” she said. “Of course my grandson said: ‘Grandma you walk kind of fast,’ so I chuckled at that.”
Accessibility was a main focus for Boell and Nolte as they organized the event. Boell told the Tribune that she wanted the run to be a welcoming environment that allowed for families of all fitness levels to take part in.
“This was perfect,” she said. “We won’t ever set it up to where there is a timing system, so it was a chance for people of all ages to come out and get outside.”
More than 125 people participated in the event, which took place for the first time this year. That number surpassed expectations for both Boell and Nolte and has set a foundation for future growth.
The event also raised approximately $1,500, which will be donated to the Fremont Area United Way for COVID-19 relief.
“God showed up real big for us, like he always does,” Boell said. “I think we’ll be even bigger next year.”
Gerke said the relationship with her grandson only grew deeper after the three-mile event. Now, they have something to do together for years to come.
“I told him that when I’m 100 and he’s 50 he can push my wheelchair,” she said.
Gerke also received tips from a local business owner who worked next to her. She said having such a robust support system only made preparing for the race easier.
“I’m now really trying to take my health journey seriously,” she said. “The kids have been very supportive.”
In the coming months, Gerke hopes to participate in more 5K events in other local towns, such as North Bend and Craig.
“I don’t foresee me changing my plans as far as exercise and trying to eat healthy,” she said. “It’s time I took it seriously and all this was just good encouragement.”