Local 63-year-old completes first 5K with help from her grandson

In late December, Carry Gerke made the decision to change her life.

The 63-year-old said she has known several friends who have either had to retire early or have passed away because of various health issues. At her age, Gerke decided there was no time like the present to prevent that from happening.

So, with some inspiration, her 13-year-old grandson and a $20 bill, she got to work.

From the outset, Gerke’s goal was to be in shape to participate in the United in Faith 5-kilometer fun run and walk last Saturday during the Easter weekend. The event was organized by Mickey Boell, the worship and youth pastor at Fremont Nazarene Church, and the Rev. Walter Nolte, a priest at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Each day, Gerke said she would spend more time on the treadmill to work up to the 3.1 mile goal by April.

While she was preparing for the 5K, she reached out to her grandson, Christian, challenging him to run the race with her.

Gerke said it can be hard to find similar interests with someone when there is a 50-year age gap. However, she found that it was easier to convince her grandson that he was interested in running the race with some money on the line.