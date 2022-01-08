Local animal rescue to host Valentine's Day fundraising party

The FurEver Home in partnership with the Fraternal Order of Eagles of Fremont and the Traynor Band will host a meal and dance party titled “Love is FurEver” in February.

“This is a thank-you to the community as well as being a fundraiser for FurEver Home. Most of our funding comes from these bigger events,” said Bekki Welander of FurEver Home.

The FurEver Home is an animal rescue in Fremont that focuses on owner support, education, training, fostering and adoptions.

They also work with other neighboring shelters to house strays and save animals from euthanasia.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The dinner is from 5:30-8 p.m. with dancing from 8-11 p.m.

Presale tickets are available at the FurEver Home website at https://www.fetchingfureverhomes.org.

“The money from all of our fundraisers goes toward taking care of animals. Whether it’s spaying or neutering, microchipping, nail trimming, food bills, ownership surrendering and vaccinations. A lot of animals coming in are strays so they are sick or have mange, fleas and other vetting issues. So that’s where this money goes to,” Welander said

Welander added that the partnership between FurEver Home and the Eagles of Fremont came after the nonprofit animal group wasn’t able to use another location.

The Eagles then donated their space to the animal rescue. Once the venue was selected, then came the music.

“We were searching for bands and I contacted several, all of which were either not willing to donate their services or were already booked that day. Then I found the Traynor Band and saw they were from Valley, Nebraska, and they were willing to donate their time,” Welander said.

The Traynr Band has released songs such as “Damn Good Place to Drink” and “Rumor Has It” on iTunes and Spotify. Recently, the band released its first extended play titled “Blinking Lights” which is available on all streaming platforms.

Although the event is set for mid-February—more than a month away—Welander wanted to remind people to get signed up now.

“We have to have a count for food by January 31. So the presale tickets will have a choice of steak, shrimp or chicken. So get signed up quick to say what you want,” Welander said.

Presale tickets, which include admission and food, are $30, but for those solely interested in a night of dancing and drinks, there will be a cash bar and cover admission set at $10. This can be purchased before the event has started or at the door on the day of.

“It’s going to be a fun time for all ages,” Welander said. “Family events are great for everyone. It would also be a great date for Valentine’s Day.”

