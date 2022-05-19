Local, area moms talk about baby formula shortage

In the hunt for baby formula, Hope Spicer is grateful for family members who’ve helped her get what she needs for her daughter, Eliza.

Spicer and her husband, Joseph, live in North Bend with their three children.

Like other parents, they’re facing the baby formula shortage. And even with a family network of shoppers, the possibility that Spicer might not get formula is daunting.

“It’s very scary,” said Spicer, who’s seen plenty of empty store shelves.

The Associated Press reported that problems began last year as the COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in labor, transportation and raw materials.

Such economic issues didn’t spare the formula industry.

The inventory was further squeezed by parents stockpiling during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Then in February, Abbott Nutrition recalled several major brands of powdered formula and shut down its Sturgis, Michigan, factory when federal officials started investigating four babies who suffered bacterial infections after consuming formula from the facility.

Spicer said she returned about a dozen, 12-ounce cans of recalled formula.

“I had to take it all back to Walmart,” she said. “I was lucky enough, I think I got there first. I was able to exchange it for other formula, but after that first day, it was just gone.”

Eliza, now 4 months old, needs Infamil Gentlease for babies with sensitive stomachs.

Finding her formula hasn’t been easy.

Spicer said she’s found only two cans of the formula Eliza needs in the last six weeks in Fremont.

“Sometimes, I can’t even find it at all,” Spicer said. “At least since maybe March, it’s been really hard finding her formula.”

When she had trouble getting formula, Spicer sent word to family members asking them to buy it — if they saw it — and she’d reimburse them.

She’s relied on family in other towns and states to send her formula.

“I have great family members who find it for us,” Spicer said. “My sister-in-law in North Dakota found two of the name brands and two off-brands that she sent to us.”

A cousin found two containers in Grand Island. A sister in Geneva found some in Lincoln.

Spicer said a 35-ounce can sells for about $45 for a name brand variety. A generic brand is less expensive.

She said they go through about three to four of the big cans a month.

Spicer has joined multiple formula groups on Facebook — moms posting where it’s available and saying they’ll buy it and ship it to other mothers if they will pay them.

“It could be dicey, because you don’t know if they’re actually going to do it,” Spicer said, adding, “I haven’t had to buy any (that way) yet, but I’d hate to have to do that.”

Kristin Bode Hubbell and her husband, Bill, have six children. The Fremont woman said she nursed their first five children, but needed formula when their daughter, Charlie Jane, was born.

Hubbell said she’s been able to buy the goat’s milk formula she needs online for her baby, now 5 months old. She also was able to get some breast milk from a friend whose baby was born two days before the Hubbells’ daughter.

“She had an oversupply,” Hubbell said.

Recently, health regulators announced several steps designed to boost formula supply, including allowing faster importation of that made overseas, AP reported.

Typically, 98% of baby formula consumed in the U.S. is made domestically, according to federal officials.

On Tuesday, Spicer said her heart goes out to people who don’t have a family network of shoppers like she does.

“It makes me want to cry,” Spicer said. “If I didn’t have my family’s support, I don’t know what I’d do. I’m so blessed I have them, but it’s a very scary time.”

