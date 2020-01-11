While both the federal and state guidelines for the sale of tobacco and e-cigarettes have both changed for Nebraska, many businesses in Fremont have been adjusting to the switch.
Legislative Bill 149, introduced by Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island, was passed by the Nebraska Legislature last May. The bill, which went into effect on Jan. 1., raised the minimum age to purchase these products from 18 to 19.
But on Dec. 27, the United States Food and Drug Administration raised the minimum age from 18 to 21, further complicating the age that Nebraska businesses could sell to.
Chris Hamilton, store director for Hy-Vee, said as a company-wide chain, all of its nearly 250 stores would follow the federal guidelines.
“Just as we operate so many different states and to be unified and uniform as a company, we just felt that that 21 was what we should follow,” he said.
So far, Hamilton said the Fremont store has not had any issues with employees or customers in regard to the age change.
“It’s a law that was quickly put into effect, and so really quite frankly, we have not had any feedback, negative or positive, outspread,” he said. “I think folks have just adapted to it and gone on.”
Like Hy-Vee, grocery store Baker’s, will also be following federal guidelines, said Sheila Lowrie, corporate affairs manager with The Kroger Co., which owns Baker’s and grocery stores Dillons and Gerbes.
“At Baker’s, customers must be 21 years of age or older to purchase tobacco products in our stores,” she said. “This change is in adherence to federal law and a policy of The Kroger Co.”
For Sam Salaymeh, owner of Alohma, a vape shop in Fremont, the guidelines have been a lot more confusing.
The store was getting ready to adhere to the state guidelines when the FDA announced the new guidelines. Because of this, Alohma won’t raise its minimum age to 21 until it’s done modifying the software on its systems.
“Initially, we thought the implementation of that was going to be six to nine weeks away. A week afterwardS, we realized that the implementation was immediate,” Salaymeh said. “So we were caught in a bind, not knowing which guidelines to follow.”
Salaymeh is the president and CEO of AMV Holdings and owns multiple vape shops in different states. Although he has stores in states that have already been at 21, he wants to be uniform with all of them by changing to the federal guidelines.
“Given our scale and the fact that we have a very good relationship with the FDA, and we are submitting a lot of test results to them soon, we might as well follow the FDA guidelines and go 21 across the board,” he said. “But it’s really confusing. Our lawyer says not to, and then other people say yes. It’s a mess.”
Approximately 4.7% of his stores’ business volume comes from people within the ages of 18 and 20, Salaymeh said. But the median age of his customers is 37, as he said they try to cater to a more mature guest space.
Salaymeh said the new laws would increase the strength of the black market, which has caused issues within the vape industry with vaping-related deaths due to vitamin E acetate. Although he hopes the new guidelines yield results on stopping teen vaping, he said is not optimistic about what he’ll see.
“I witnessed it in Illinois, and I witnessed it in Kansas City,” he said. “Sadly, there are a lot of people who are already selling to people under the age of 18, and now they just got more business.”
The amount of customers he’ll lose isn’t much, but Salaymeh said the misinformation on vaping has caused him an almost 30% decline.
“It’s been a major challenge to the industry. I’m going to say confirmed hundreds of vape operations around the country have shut down,” he said. “Luckily, we managed to dodge that bullet, and we are alive and, hopefully very soon, growing.”
When speaking with other members of the Nebraska Vape Vendor Alliance, Salaymeh said the majority plan on sticking with 19 for as long as possible.
“They’ll probably be able to get away with that, but I don’t think I can,” he said. “Regardless of whether I agree with that law or not, which I actually do not agree with it or not, I think that it’s a big mistake, we’re going to have to comply with it.”