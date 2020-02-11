Local businesses honored at Chamber banquet

Sawyer Construction, located at 220 W. Cloverly Rd., was selected as Large Business of the Year for a number of reasons, Lea said.

“They’ve been a long-standing business in Fremont,” she said. “They’ve employed a number of our folks here and they really stepped up their game during the flood last year.”

Lea said the company helped out the community in keeping people safe during the flood.

“They were the first ones on the scene and just made a huge impact,” she said. “So we’re incredibly thankful for the work they’ve done for many, many years since they’ve been open and also the extra help they gave us last year.”

Lincoln Premium Poultry’s selection as Workforce Game Changer was a difficult decision, Lea said. The award is reserved for businesses that demonstrate excellence in the workforce.

“Lincoln Premium Poultry created 700 new jobs this year, and they’re really the epitome of that category of Workforce Game Changer not only because they’ve brought on so many employees, but they take such good care of them,” she said.

LPP opened a poultry processing plant with Costco in fall 2019. The plant processes around 2 million chickens a week.