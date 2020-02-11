Local businesses honored at Chamber banquet

The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce honored three local businesses at its 140th annual banquet last Friday night.
Juice Stop won the award for Small Business of the Year, Sawyer Construction won Large Business of the year and Lincoln Premium Poultry won Workforce Game Changer. Each category had three businesses as finalists.
Chamber Executive Director Tara Lea said the banquet was an amazing event, bringing over 285 business leaders in the community together.
Juice Stop is a new business to Fremont, joining the community at 1542 N. Bell St. in May 2018. It also has several locations in Omaha and Lincoln.
With Juice Stop’s nomination to the Small Business of the Year, reserved for businesses that employ 25 people or less, Lea said it received 12 or 13 different nominations.
“You usually look at one or two for companies, but to get over a dozen is just kind of unheard of,” she said. “So there was a lot of excitement for them from the very beginning.”
Lea said Juice Stop has also been an amazing community partner, including fundraisers and bringing in treats for people at WholeStone Farms and Methodist Fremont Health.
“Between the schools, Fremont Public, Bergan and Midland and all the help they do with those organizations to nonprofits, they’re just making a big difference all around in Fremont and we’re happy to see their success and everything they’ve been able to accomplish in a short amount of time,” she said.
Sawyer Construction, located at 220 W. Cloverly Rd., was selected as Large Business of the Year for a number of reasons, Lea said.
“They’ve been a long-standing business in Fremont,” she said. “They’ve employed a number of our folks here and they really stepped up their game during the flood last year.”
Lea said the company helped out the community in keeping people safe during the flood.
“They were the first ones on the scene and just made a huge impact,” she said. “So we’re incredibly thankful for the work they’ve done for many, many years since they’ve been open and also the extra help they gave us last year.”
Lincoln Premium Poultry’s selection as Workforce Game Changer was a difficult decision, Lea said. The award is reserved for businesses that demonstrate excellence in the workforce.
“Lincoln Premium Poultry created 700 new jobs this year, and they’re really the epitome of that category of Workforce Game Changer not only because they’ve brought on so many employees, but they take such good care of them,” she said.
LPP opened a poultry processing plant with Costco in fall 2019. The plant processes around 2 million chickens a week.
“They really want to see those employees succeed and they really have the best interests of their employees at heart,” Lea said. “So that’s exactly what that category was created for, and they’ve done it in every sense of the word.”
Lea said everyone at the banquet went home that night excited about the businesses in the community highlighted.
“Three were locked away as winners, but all nine of them do amazing things, and so do many more businesses in Fremont,” she said. “We are so blessed in Fremont to have all these wonderful companies and organizations, and we’re only going to continue to grow and be incredibly strong thanks to the steps that they’ve already put in place or the path they’re already going down.”