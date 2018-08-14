Local early childhood care provider Fremont Children’s Academy, Inc., has been recognized by Nebraska Step Up to Quality for recently earning its Level 1 rating.
Step Up to Quality supports all types of early childcare and education programs, including licensed family childcare homes and childcare centers, Head Start and Early Head Start programs, public school-operated early childhood programs and licensed preschools.
“We are excited to be one of only two childcare centers in Fremont in the Step Up to Quality program,” Fremont Children’s Academy Director April Ross said. “We are committed to exceeding state standards and providing quality care to children in the Fremont community.”
While Fremont Children’s Academy is one of only two local “childcare centers” enrolled in the program, several other early childcare and education programs are also a part of Step Up to Quality.
In total six local early childcare and education programs are enrolled in the program, with five located in Fremont proper: Dodge County Head Start, Fremont Family YMCA Y-Care, Smith Family Daycare, Little Learners Child Care and Sesame St. Day Care. Dawn’s Play Daze in Inglewood also participates in the program.
Step Up to Quality is the state of Nebraska’s Quality Rating and Improvement System (QRIS), which helps the state assess, improve and communicate the level of quality of early childhood programs.
The optional Step Up to Quality programming goes beyond state licensing requirements to better serve the needs of young children and their families and to prepare them for success in kindergarten and beyond.
Step Up to Quality is administered through the Nebraska Department of Education and participating programs are awarded quality ratings for meeting a defined set of program standards.
“It is crucial that providers and educators across the state have a mutual understanding of what quality looks like in the child care environment and that they feel supported on their path to quality,” Lauri Cimino, director of Step up to Quality, said. “Programs enrolled in Step Up to Quality have access to coaching and resources that enable any provider — big or small — to take quality to the next level.”
Programs are rated on a scale of 1-5, with 1 being the lowest and 5 being the highest. Ratings for Steps 3-5 are determined by the number of points the program earns during an independent observation and by review of quality indicators.
“This rating system is a tool for families to see the level of quality provided by a center as a whole, through a regulated observation system,” Ross said. “I would encourage families to check into it to see what it is all about. There are many daycares to choose from and I would encourage families to check into the detailed differences between a regular licensed provider and a provider that is taking the steps needed to provide quality childcare.”
According to Ross, not only does enrolling in the Step Up to Quality program benefit the children that are cared for at Fremont Children’s Academy, it also benefits the teachers on staff.
“Step Up to Quality is an investment in our teachers, many of our teachers are working on their credentialing,” she said. “They grow professionally, so the children and families we serve benefit tremendously from it.”
Fremont Children’s Academy is located at 2436 N. Colorado Ave., and can be reached by calling 402-727-4772.