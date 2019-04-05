A bevy of local choirs will come together to provide much-needed entertainment to the area—and to assist in flood relief efforts—with a concert being held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church next weekend.
The Midland University Choir, Pathfinder Chorus, and Fremont Middle School will join forces at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church— at 3400 E 16th St—for a local Flood Relief Benefit Concert beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 14.
A free-will offering will be collected during the event, with monetary gifts received at the benefit concert going toward the Fremont Area United Way’s flood relief efforts.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for students and adults alike to show their support and commitment to helping those displaced by the flood,” Jim Logue, the Director of Choral Music at Midland University, said. “Nearly everyone in the Fremont community has been, or knows someone who has been impacted, and for many in our community, the recovery is still ongoing.”
According to Logue, not only will the event include “wonderful” singing, but students participating in the concert will also be sharing their individual stories about how the disaster has directly affected them. Along with Midland students, Fremont Middle School students will also perform as the school plans to feature multiple vocal ensembles at the concert.
“The flood has so heavily impacted our students and staff at Fremont Public Schools,” Jennifer Grenier, Vocal Music Teacher at Fremont Middle School, said. “We are incredibly proud to see our community come together during this time. Many of our students and teachers have willingly donated their time and physical labor towards helping others in need.”
The concert will also feature performances from the Pathfinder Chorus, which is based in Fremont, but is made up of over 100 men from more than a 20,000 square-mile area surrounding the greater Fremont area.
While the Pathfinder Chorus is made up of singers from many towns throughout the state, the group has always considered Fremont home, according to Music Vice President and Associate Director for Pathfinder Chorus Greg Johnson.
“This community has helped us to become one of the top Barbershop Choruses in the world, and we consider it an honor to be asked to help with this endeavor,” he said.