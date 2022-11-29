Local couple does letters to Santa again

Local children will again be able to write letters to Santa Claus, as a Fremont couple are continuing their tradition of accepting letters and responding with uplifting holiday messages.

John and Peggy Cooper are now in their third year of acting on Santa’s behalf, by accepting letters to Jolly Old St. Nick for four weeks before Christmas and writing responses to eager children seeking interaction with the bearded gift bearer.

“Last year, we had close to 150 letters. The first year, we had about 100 letters,” said John Cooper. “(Kids) write a letter to Santa, which is dropped off at our house. We then write a letter back to them. We don’t promise them any of their gifts, but we talk about the gifts they want and share holiday thoughts. It is just my wife and I.”

The duo began the effort in 2020, placing a special mailbox in front of their Fremont home where families can leave the letters during specific time periods leading up to the Christmas holiday.

Peggy said for a few days a year, John will go the extra mile.

“Sometimes, John will dress as Santa and sit by the street and accept letters,” Peggy said.

The idea for the cheerful holiday effort, John explained, harks back to his days as a child in Hastings, where he said an older couple he knew did the same thing.

Now, John added, he and his wife continue the tradition because he said many children, “don’t believe Santa exists.”

“I got my inspiration when I was much, much younger,” John said. “There is no profit or anything with this, we just do it for the kids.”

To leave a letter for Santa, John said to not mail them, but instead place the letter inside the special “Santa’s Mail Box” at his home, 2203 Phelps Ave., Fremont. Letters are accepted between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily through Dec. 20.