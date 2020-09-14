Local deputies represent Dodge County at fallen officer Mario Herrera's funeral in Lincoln

Procession passed by Centennial Mall and O Street pic.twitter.com/sWeWH8N6WS— Luna Stephens (@LunaMStephens) September 12, 2020
Travis Healy remembers standing on the streets in Omaha five years ago during the funeral of Omaha police officer Kerrie Orozco.
He was there to show his support for the police department and pay respects for the fallen officer. Orozco was fatally shot in 2015 while she and other Omaha police officers were attempting to stop a fugitive gang member.
Healy, now a two-year veteran of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, found himself honoring another fallen officer during the weekend.
Along with fellow Deputy Lonnie Brown, Healy drove to Lincoln on Saturday to honor Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera. Herrera, a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department, died last Monday from a gunshot wound sustained on Aug. 26 while serving an arrest warrant.
From being the citizen in the street to the officer wearing the badge, Healy said it “meant a lot” to see the outpouring of support from the community during the funeral.
“To now be in law enforcement and seeing all the citizens supporting us, that was extremely uplifting and heartfelt,” he said.
Officers from across the country made the trip to honor the fallen officer. Healy said he saw officers from as far as Wyoming make the trip, so he knew he needed to organize the hour-long trip from Fremont to Lincoln to represent Dodge County.
“It was someone’s duty from our office to go ahead and represent us down there,” Healy said. “Myself and Brown were available that morning, so I was able to make it happen.”
Healy said the support from the community was important, especially after a funeral filled with “a wave of emotions.”
“The sadness, the laughter with the stories that came up that referenced [Herrera], but then feeling that kind of sense of sadness after the funeral procession began, but then you see all the citizens lining the streets saluting and with their hands over their hearts,” he said. “It just helps bring your emotions up and truly realize that Nebraska is a special place as far as support.”
Herrera’s death was also a solemn reminder for Healy that anything can happen in the line of duty.
“People in this area are fantastic, but again it can happen here and it brings it back to reality,” he said. “It really hurts because that could have been anybody you work with, anyone you know.”
As a law enforcement officer, Healy said that possibility is always in the back of his head, so it’s important to make every moment count.
“As I go back to my family at home, I just realized that I have to spend as much time with them and appreciate the time I do get with them as best I can,” he said.
