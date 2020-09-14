Local deputies represent Dodge County at fallen officer Mario Herrera's funeral in Lincoln

“It was someone’s duty from our office to go ahead and represent us down there,” Healy said. “Myself and Brown were available that morning, so I was able to make it happen.”

Healy said the support from the community was important, especially after a funeral filled with “a wave of emotions.”

“The sadness, the laughter with the stories that came up that referenced [Herrera], but then feeling that kind of sense of sadness after the funeral procession began, but then you see all the citizens lining the streets saluting and with their hands over their hearts,” he said. “It just helps bring your emotions up and truly realize that Nebraska is a special place as far as support.”

Herrera’s death was also a solemn reminder for Healy that anything can happen in the line of duty.

“People in this area are fantastic, but again it can happen here and it brings it back to reality,” he said. “It really hurts because that could have been anybody you work with, anyone you know.”

As a law enforcement officer, Healy said that possibility is always in the back of his head, so it’s important to make every moment count.

“As I go back to my family at home, I just realized that I have to spend as much time with them and appreciate the time I do get with them as best I can,” he said.

