Local Fremont business to partner with Nebraska Game and Parks to celebrate anniversary

A local Fremont business is partnering with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to celebrate the commission’s 100-year anniversary.

Lou’s Sporting Goods is based in Fremont and has six locations across Nebraska and one location in Wichita, Kansas. The sporting goods store is a member of GROW Nebraska, a small business foundation that aims to create economic development through business training, technical assistance, promotion and access to markets.

GROW Nebraska is working directly with the commission to celebrate the anniversary by providing branded bottle openers and T-shirts for consumers to purchase.

“When looking for resale vendors, the Nebraska Game and Parks strives to support Nebraska businesses whenever possible,” Margot DesRocher, Nebraska Game and Parks reservation program manager and volunteer coordinator, said in a press release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The commission partnered with Lou’s Sporting Goods to create the “I Heart Nebraska State Parks” T-shirts. The pine green T-shirts are being sold through Buy Nebraska and can even be found being worn by some Nebraska State Park staff through the summer season.