Local Fremont business to partner with Nebraska Game and Parks to celebrate anniversary

A local Fremont business is partnering with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to celebrate the commission’s 100-year anniversary.
Lou’s Sporting Goods is based in Fremont and has six locations across Nebraska and one location in Wichita, Kansas. The sporting goods store is a member of GROW Nebraska, a small business foundation that aims to create economic development through business training, technical assistance, promotion and access to markets.
GROW Nebraska is working directly with the commission to celebrate the anniversary by providing branded bottle openers and T-shirts for consumers to purchase.
“When looking for resale vendors, the Nebraska Game and Parks strives to support Nebraska businesses whenever possible,” Margot DesRocher, Nebraska Game and Parks reservation program manager and volunteer coordinator, said in a press release.
The commission partnered with Lou’s Sporting Goods to create the “I Heart Nebraska State Parks” T-shirts. The pine green T-shirts are being sold through Buy Nebraska and can even be found being worn by some Nebraska State Park staff through the summer season.
“GROW Nebraska’s experience has helped us make connections with Nebraska-based businesses,” DesRocher said. “We know any vendors they refer us to meet GROW Nebraska’s high standards, which has been a real benefit to us.”
RCK Creations & More of Alda is also contributing to the anniversary celebration by creating customized bottle openers. The magnetized bottle openers are etched with the Nebraska State Parks logo.
So far, the commission has ordered approximately 150 of the bottle openers, which are sold through Buy Nebraska and at select park locations across the state through 2021.
“Both RCK and Lou’s Sporting Goods have been phenomenal to work with,” DesRocher said. They have great products, outstanding service, and a real knowledge of their customer base that helps us make informed choices on ordering product designs and quantities.”