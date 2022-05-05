Local gallery to feature traveling Sheldon exhibit

If you can’t bring the public to art, bring art to the public.

That’s what a new show at the Gallery 92 West in Fremont is intended to do.

This month, the Sheldon Museum of Art is bringing “The Artist as Muse” to the Fremont Area Art Association.

The exhibit includes an array of paintings, photographs and prints created by artists including Pablo Picasso, Jackson Pollock, Robert Henri and Andy Warhol.

The art also showcases portraits of artists including Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol and Robert Henri, or the artist's muse.

The public is invited to the exhibit’s opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 6, in the FAAA building at 92 W. Sixth St. Admission is free.

“We are delighted to have this exhibit here at our local gallery,” said Lindi Janulewicz, FAAA executive director. “These are prestigious pieces of a traveling show that is part of the Sheldon Museum’s permanent collection.”

Each year, works from the Sheldon collection travel to venues throughout Nebraska. Since its inception in 1987, the program has taken exhibitions to 25 communities, reaching more than 365,000 people.

“The Artist as Muse” explores the role of the artist as both creator and subject, Janulewicz said in a prepared statement.

To create his self-portrait, artist Dwight Kirsch, former professor of art at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, set up a series of mirrors to provide multiple views of himself at work.

The resulting artwork repeats the details of Kirsch’s furrowed brow and clenched jaw, emphasizing his concentration while at work.

Alexander Brook created a portrait of his wife and fellow artist Peggy Bacon.

Brook sought to highlight two significant aspects of her personality, her keen observational skills and her great love of cats.

“We have a self-portrait by Milton Avery and he’s considered one of the best American artists of the 20th century,” said Saraphina Masters, assistant curator of engagement at the Sheldon.

Masters encourages area residents to see the exhibit.

“I hope people come to this show so they can see works of art they maybe otherwise wouldn’t have seen,” Masters said. “The entire reason Sheldon does this statewide exhibition is so people can see things in their own community that will inspire them or increase their appreciation of art. It’s our belief that you shouldn’t have to live in a large city to see beautiful works of art.”

Those who aren’t able to attend Friday’s opening reception have opportunities to see the art during regular gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays.

Masters believes the public will benefit by seeing the exhibit.

“I hope people will have a broader understanding of the way artists represent themselves and how they are represented by other artists,” Masters said.

The FAAA was organized as a nonprofit organization in 1960. It includes those who appreciate and support art as well as artists themselves.

For more information about the FAAA, visit 92west.org.

