Local input needed for community wildfire protection plan

Local counties are working with the Nebraska Forest Service to create a Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) to enhance collaboration and communication among the various agencies and organizations that manage fire in the Missouri River East region of Nebraska, and to help them effectively prepare for and respond to wildfire.

People who work with land management, fire, or community preparedness, and other interested individuals are invited to provide input.

The CWPP area includes Burt, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Thurston, and Washington counties. Landowners in counties that adopt the plan will be eligible to apply for federal and state cost-share funds for vegetative fuels reduction and other hazard mitigation efforts in at-risk areas within the CWPP boundary. The plan may also provide increased opportunities for counties, municipalities, and rural fire districts to seek grant funding for other activities related to fire protection.

The plan, part of a statewide network of Community Wildfire Protection Plans, provides information useful to local emergency responders and those from outside the area who provide mutual aid. The CWPP consolidates and relays critical information needed for responders in unfamiliar terrain. Each county can include details vital to protecting its first responders, residents, and property.

A CWPP is a tool for fire departments, agencies, emergency managers, public officials, and land managers to use when addressing wildfire concerns. It contains a fire mitigation plan for each county that includes:

• Community profile (area description, roads, land use, location of at-risk areas)

• Wildfire risk assessment (fire history, fire hazard, protection capabilities, infrastructure)

• Structure analysis (fire risk rating and ignitability)

• Hazardous fuels reduction recommendations

• Emergency operations (responsibilities, capabilities, partners, mutual aid agreements)

• Recommendations for enhancing community preparedness

• Contact information and equipment lists for rural fire departments

Feedback from local residents may include topics such as identification of ingress/egress routes and safe zones for citizens, structures and critical infrastructure (highways, cell towers, bridges, schools, etc.), areas with homes or developments in high-risk areas, and high-risk ignition sources.

People may have additional concerns or suggestions. All ideas are welcome. For further information or to provide comments, call 402-684-2290 or email sbenson4@unl.edu.

