The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce awarded local leaders, and honored future leaders during its annual Leadership Banquet earlier this week.
The banquet was held on May 20 where three winners of the Chamber Compass Leadership Awards were honored along with graduates of the annual Leadership Fremont and Youth Leadership Academy at Fremont Golf Club.
The Compass Leadership Award winners included Mayor Scott Getzschman, Nebraska Extension Educator Karna Dam and recent Fremont High graduate Jacob Friedrich.
Friedrich, the youth winner, is the son of Ronna and Curtis Friedrich and recently graduated from Fremont High where he was involved in a variety of activities.
During his time at FHS, Friedrich was actively involved in National Honor Society, Student Government, Spanish Honor Society, International Thespian Society, Band, Orchestra, Choir, Physics Club, Mathletes, Tennis, and Track. Jacob was also both a Nebraska Leadership Seminar and Boys State Delegate.
In his spare time, Friedrich volunteers with the Nebraska Traditional Archers, as well as the Fremont Rural Fire Department, responding to emergency calls, training, and assisting in training new members.
Friedrich volunteered with the Fremont Rural Fire Department during historic flooding in March, giving up his spring break from Fremont High School to assist those in need in the community.
He also received the Honor Key Award from FHS during graduation several weeks ago.
The Honor Key Award emphasizes “scholarship, loyalty, leadership and achievement, according to FHS Principal Scott Jensen.
The adult female winner was Karna Dam. Dam is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Dodge County. For years Dam’s professional focus has been on 4-H clubs and volunteerism, Agriculture Literacy, STEM and College and Career Readiness.
Dam developed the first online education class for youth age 8–18 to teach Livestock Quality Assurance, which became the foundation of what is now the nationally recognized Youth Livestock Quality Assurance course for 4-H and FFA youth. This course reached 7,151 youth from 29 states and one foreign country.
“She has been instrumental in the development of young people whether it be through 4-H or just working with college and career readiness programs in schools here in the Dodge County area,” Lea said.
The adult male winner was Mayor Scott Getzschman. Getzschman served on the Fremont City Council from March 2005 through December 2010 and has been mayor since 2010.
He also served as Vice Chairman of Midland University Trustees, the Fremont Area Medical Center Foundation Board, as a board member and Past Chief Volunteer officer of the Fremont YMCA.
He currently serves on the heating and cooling advisory boards of Metropolitan Community College, and Southeast Community College. He is also a past President of Habitat for Humanity, Care Corps Inc. United Way, and Fremont Cosmopolitan Club.
He currently is a member of both the Fremont Cosmopolitan Club and Rotary Club.
“He has gone above and beyond for this community for a number of years,” Lea said. “I really think during the flood the community got to see the kind of leader he really is when he was out there sandbagging and helping the community during that time.”
Getzschman will also be recognized for receiving the Compass Leadership Award during the Fremont City Council meeting on May 28.
Along with the three Compass Award winners, the banquet served as an opportunity for the Chamber to recognize graduates from its two local leadership programs—Leadership Fremont and the Youth Leadership Academy.
The Youth Leadership Academy is a nine month program that gets high school juniors out into the community to experience what it is like to work in healthcare, education, city government, economic development, agriculture, and other industries throughout the community.
“It is designed to inspire and train the next generation of community leaders all under the tutelage of some of our community professionals, so they get to know different aspects of our community,” Laura Daugard, director of business services at the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, said.
The Youth Leadership Academy began in 2011 by the Leadership Fremont Alumni class as a way to reach out to young people and keep young professionals in the Fremont Community.
The students visit local businesses in a variety of industries, as well as meet and work with Mayor Getzschman to discuss the city’s future and participate in a mock city council session.
This year 30 students participated in the program, while 28 area residents participated and graduated from the annual Leadership Fremont program.
“The purpose of Leadership Fremont program is to connect leaders to strengthen our community,” Lea said.
Leadership Fremont, which is presented by First State Bank and Trust, is a nine-month series of leadership development activities and community awareness sessions designed to enhance business men and women’s knowledge and to develop emerging leaders in Fremont. Participants in the program include executives, professionals, governmentofficials, entrepreneurs, educators, clergy, community organizers and directors of nonprofit organizations.