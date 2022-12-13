Local liquor store book sales help Keene library

For those gift seekers looking for a wallet-friendly gift for the book lover in their lives, a visit to a non-traditional book store in Fremont might just be the spot to go.

And for those who do visit Dave’s Drive-In Liquor store on East Military Avenue, their book and puzzle purchases will go to a good cause – the Friends of Keene Memorial Library, a 501c(3) non-profit that aids the library with assorted events.

Jeff Rise, third generation owner of Dave’s Drive-In Liquor at 1900 E. Military Ave., said he’s helped raise more than $40,000 in donations for the Friends of the Keene Memorial Library group via selling used books at his store. In addition to books, Rise also sells puzzles, DVDs and occasional video games.

“We’ve raised over $40,000 in four years for the Friends of Keene Memorial Library. It has taken off like we never imagined. I would’ve been happy with a couple hundred dollars a month, but this has been great,” Rise said in a telephone interview. “We’ve got over 3,000 books on the south wall of the store. We also have puzzles. People bring in used books, and when people come in and (buy) them, they give a donation of 50 cents.”

Rise has owned Dave’s Drive-In Liquor for more than three decades, taking over the iconic Fremont business from his father and grandfather, who founded it in 1967. A book lover himself, Rise said the idea to sell books at the liquor store came from the former annual used book sale hosted at Fremont City Auditorium.

“I was volunteering for the friends of the library, and they used to have a used book sale every year at the city auditorium,” he said. “One year, I was hauling books and had a thought: why not sell the books at my store? Taking them back and forth from the storage unit to the auditorium was a lot of work.”

The books sold at Rise’s store are donated by local patrons who bring books, DVDs, puzzles and on occasion magazines or video games – although those are rare – to the store. Rise then assesses the books for potential sale, and those that qualify are put out for sale by category. Among the popular titles are Westerns, romance novels, fiction and non-fiction.

“Everything comes in as a donation. We take in books, DVDs, board games and puzzles,” he added. “Monthly totals as far as book sales, it is usually about 300 to 500 transactions a month. People buy more than one book, often a dozen or more. We also have people who are just buying liquor make donations. Fremont has been incredibly generous.”

Those 300 to 500 transactions per month add up to an average monthly donation to the Friends of Keene Memorial Library in the amount of $900, he said.

“We give (the friends) a check every month. They in turn donate it to the library,” Rise added.

The effort to raise funds is critically important, said Keene Memorial Library Director Laura England-Biggs and president of the Friends of Keene Memorial Library Denise Kay.

“I think it is a wonderful partnership,” said England-Biggs. “It is a great way for people to get their hands on books or puzzles, especially if the library is closed. We have different hours than the store. (Rise) is really helping the library supplement its programming.”

England-Biggs said the funds Rise raises all go into projects that the library conducts, but cannot use city or taxpayer generated revenue on. These include the summer children’s reading project, canned food drives, gift wrapping and other programs ineligible for public funds.

“(The funds) go to the Friends of Keene Memorial Library, and then the different library staff members submit requests for their projects that we can’t use city money for,” England-Biggs added.

Kay said Rise’s volunteering as well as his book sales and donations of cash to the group are, “wonderful.”

“It is very important,” Kay said. “And very wonderful that he has taken this task on. We are very appreciative of Jeff doing it. It is for the support of the library programming.”

Dave’s Drive-In Liquor is at 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont, Suite No. 284. The store is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The store is closed on Sundays.