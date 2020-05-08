Local nonprofits, businesses support families and local businesses during pandemic

Local nonprofits and businesses alike have found a unique way to benefit both local restaurants and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Fremont Rotary Club and Fremont Area United Way partnered together to purchase $5,000 worth of gift cards to be distributed to families in need.
The funds came together thanks to a $2,500 emergency district grant from District 5650 and Rotary International that was matched by the local Fremont Rotary chapter.
Rotary club President Ronda Niehaus said members visited 20 different Fremont restaurants and purchased 10 $25 gift cards from each location. Those gift cards were then distributed to families who had previously expressed need for assistance with rent and utility payments through the Fremont Area United Way.
“[Executive Director Christy Fiala] had a vast amount of knowledge about what people are needing,” Neihaus said. “She knew several small businesses, specifically restaurants, were struggling. When Christi said they had a lot of families applying for special needs, we thought it would be a win/win.”
Niehaus said the rotary club typically focuses on youth in the area, but that scope was expanded to give back to families across the area.
“When we got the notice that this was something that we could do, the club got together and decided it was something we should do,” she said.
Fiala said the the restaurants visited ranged from traditional sit-down to fast food.
“We really did a diverse sampling of restaurants in the community,” she said.
She added that this is just another example of the Fremont community coming together during the pandemic.
“We’re trying to make sure that families who are struggling know that the community cares about them,” Fiala said. “You see that with entities doing free drive-thru or gift cards. Fremont says over and over if you are struggling we care and are there for you. This is another example of that.”
Fiala said both families and business owners alike have expressed their gratitude for the help.
“The families are very, very thankful for the gift cards,” she said. “They’re very humbled and appreciative of the generosity during such a challenging time.”
Wholestone Farms also announced its own effort to give back to employees and help local businesses during the pandemic. The company distributed $27,000 in gift certificates purchased from local Fremont restaurants to employees.
“We wanted to make an impact not only with our employees to show gratitude for all the hard work they have done over the past several weeks but also help support the small businesses in the Fremont Community.” CEO Scott Webb said in a press release.
Nichole Owsley, external affairs and member relations manager for Wholestone Farms, said it was important for the company to look at ways to help area restaurants during the pandemic.
“A few weeks ago when restaurants began to be affected, we began to creatively think of ways that we could help them out,” she said. “With Cinco de Mayo coming around the corner, we were able to come up with some favorite local restaurants for our employees and give them a $20 gift card to help out.”
In total, the company distributed 1,350 $20 gift cards to employees. Restaurants included Gringo’s Cantina, Wooden Windmill, Chuy’s Mexican Restaurant, Anita’s, La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant and Senior Tequila Mexican Restaurant.
Owsley said restaurant owners were excited to receive the business.
“They were so grateful,” she said. “The staff at Senior Tequila expressed how much this will help their business and they were so grateful. Paying it forward was really awesome to see within our local community.”
Gringo’s Cantina owner Terry Nosal said the purchases were helpful during uncertain times caused by the pandemic.
“We appreciate businesses like WholeStone in our community,” he said in the press release. “This purchase helps small business like us keep going in these difficult times. We will be donating a portion of this money back to our community through various nonprofits that we typically would support but haven’t been able to due to this pandemic.”
