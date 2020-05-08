Local nonprofits, businesses support families and local businesses during pandemic

Fiala said the the restaurants visited ranged from traditional sit-down to fast food.

“We really did a diverse sampling of restaurants in the community,” she said.

She added that this is just another example of the Fremont community coming together during the pandemic.

“We’re trying to make sure that families who are struggling know that the community cares about them,” Fiala said. “You see that with entities doing free drive-thru or gift cards. Fremont says over and over if you are struggling we care and are there for you. This is another example of that.”

Fiala said both families and business owners alike have expressed their gratitude for the help.

“The families are very, very thankful for the gift cards,” she said. “They’re very humbled and appreciative of the generosity during such a challenging time.”

Wholestone Farms also announced its own effort to give back to employees and help local businesses during the pandemic. The company distributed $27,000 in gift certificates purchased from local Fremont restaurants to employees.