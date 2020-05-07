Local nonprofits get boost from fourth-annual Fremont Area Big Give

Smith said some of the staff worked remotely, so emails were sent out throughout the day to update everybody on progress being made.

“It was just this constant feel of hope and positivity,” she said. “That whole piece of when everyone is working together, just the theme of us all coming together is exactly what happened.”

Smith said the additional funds will play an important role in replenishing funds to go toward services for clients of The Bridge.

“We have already depleted some of our financial assistance budget, which includes sheltering and other direct servicing needs,” she said. “Our clients are facing so many additional challenges with barriers, having lost their jobs, daycare and dealing with the abuse they live with each time. Many times people leave and go to family to feel safe, because of restrictions people can’t do that.”

Smith said The Bridge almost doubled what it has raised in years past during The Big Give. She said it was a large increase at a much-needed time.

“We are grateful and thankful to all those participating,” she said. “Those dollars will greatly impact those in need in the community.”