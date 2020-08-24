Local nonprofits to host annual golf classic

This year’s event was originally scheduled earlier in the year, but was rescheduled due to COVID-19. McKay said the scheduling change put it closer to several other golf tournaments, which could affect turnout.

“We had scheduled it earlier for the last couple years to try and be one of the first ones out there with the golf tournament,” she said. “We also have some restrictions this year because of COVID-19, so that’s going to be kind of an issue.”

Those restrictions will coincide with rules Fremont Golf Club has already put in place, but McKay said there will be plenty of social distancing. Additionally, the classic will no longer serve a buffet at the end of the event, opting instead for hamburgers, hot dogs and brats.

“That way people can pick it up and take it with them when they go golfing or come back and eat when they’re done,” she said. “It’s going to be more of a pick-up-and-go type of meal.”

McKay said events like these are critical for local nonprofits as they look to recoup from the impact of COVID-19 this year. She added that donating to local nonprofits and charities plays an important role in helping them continue to operate in the future.