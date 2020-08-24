Local nonprofits to host annual golf classic

The 16th Annual Charity Classic Golf Tournament will look slightly different this year.
The tournament, which will be held on Sept. 18 at Fremont Golf Club, will come with several modifications as it works around the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three local nonprofits will take part in this year’s tournament: The Fremont Area Alzheimer’s Collaboration, MainStreet of Fremont and the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Funds raised from the event will directly benefit those three charities.
Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Joy McKay said each organization has set a goal to raise around $5,000 by the end of the event.
“The funds to help all the organizations involved with their funding, which I think is especially critical this year,” she said.
McKay said COVID-19 has impacted everything from local businesses to residents.
Habitat for Humanity felt the sting from the virus specifically, as it was forced to close its Homestore, which sells new and gently used appliances, furniture and other household items, for over two months.
“It does help,” she said. “It’s one of those fundraisers that we put in our budget each year and we pretty much count on those funds to help us build homes and whatever we need to do to get to that point.”
This year’s event was originally scheduled earlier in the year, but was rescheduled due to COVID-19. McKay said the scheduling change put it closer to several other golf tournaments, which could affect turnout.
“We had scheduled it earlier for the last couple years to try and be one of the first ones out there with the golf tournament,” she said. “We also have some restrictions this year because of COVID-19, so that’s going to be kind of an issue.”
Those restrictions will coincide with rules Fremont Golf Club has already put in place, but McKay said there will be plenty of social distancing. Additionally, the classic will no longer serve a buffet at the end of the event, opting instead for hamburgers, hot dogs and brats.
“That way people can pick it up and take it with them when they go golfing or come back and eat when they’re done,” she said. “It’s going to be more of a pick-up-and-go type of meal.”
McKay said events like these are critical for local nonprofits as they look to recoup from the impact of COVID-19 this year. She added that donating to local nonprofits and charities plays an important role in helping them continue to operate in the future.
“I think all nonprofits, or most of them in ways, are struggling just like businesses are to continue to do what they do and support their missions, as it is for us,” McKay said.
Those interested in either sponsoring the event or registering a team can visit: https://www.fremonthabitat.org/charity-classic-golf-tournament-2020/page.html?fbclid=IwAR3yWkA1kFC7186KN4yoBI-N2uaQS9FXBxtyGn8goNkQgqeTJk7G9U-tz7g.
