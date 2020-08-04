Local photographer confident his business will survive despite COVID-19 burden

Those events included the College World Series, the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting, graduations and high-school sports.

“I mean, the College World Series, we’re talking about a third of some people’s income,” Wagener said.

Prior to the flooding and eventual pandemic that stalled business throughout the spring and summer, Wagener said business was trending upward.

He added that the same trend could be found within the professional photography field in general.

“There was a trend of people going back to professional photographers because of their lighting and posing skills, as well as the products that they were offering,” he said. “So people wanted more professional images, and then coronavirus hit and now we’re all rethinking what we’re doing and how we’re going to do it.”

Now, Wagener said some professional photographers may not recover.

“Some of them are just not going to be able to make because this is a tough business to be in,” he said.

Wagener said the most critical time for photographers looking to start a professional business comes in the first three to five years.