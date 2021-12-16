Local photographers can take pictures for Fremont Chamber competition

Local photographers now have the chance to have their pieces on the cover of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce’s publications.

The chamber will host its “Fremont in Photos” competition for the public. The contest is open to the public and will take submissions until Jan. 1, 2022.

“We’ll judge them and the winner will be featured on the cover of the directory and other publications,” Director of Communications and Marketing Cailin Brashear said. “And then they’ll get photo credit obviously and a little prize sponsored by the chamber.”

Brashear said the idea for the contest came as she was designing the chamber’s 2022 materials, including its directory and sponsorship opportunity guide.

As she was looking for a photo to feature on the cover, Brashear said she realized that the selections had already been used or were outdated.

“We kind of were exploring different ideas and passed around the idea of a photo competition to kind of highlight not only the beauty of Fremont but the talent we have as well,” she said.

Brashear said the photos’ contents can be of anything, with the only stipulation being that they cannot highlight any single business.

“We don’t want to play favorites in any way by featuring any individual businesses,” she said. “So it’s more so like scenery pictures or like iconic buildings, that kind of thing, however people see Fremont in their eyes.”

Photographs can either be sent electronically to cailin@fremontne.org or physically by dropping off a flash drive or CD to the chamber at 128 E. Sixth St.

The photos can be sent through any file type, but must be high quality and at 300 DPI or more. Rules and more information on the contest can be received by emailing Brashear.

In judging the submitted photographs, Brashear said the chamber will look for creative pieces that are signature of Fremont.

“It’s however that is translated by the photographer, but just kind of something that encompasses what Fremont is and what we’re all about here at the chamber as far as helping Fremont grow and just continuing to be an amazing place to live,” she said.

With the competition, Brashear said it’s a great way to spread awareness about the chamber beyond the businesses that it works with.

“It’s also just giving amateur photographers or small business photographers kind of that chance to get their work published and out there for everybody to see,” she said, “and hopefully help them get their name out as well.”

