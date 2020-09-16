Local pumpkin patches preparing for Halloween season with COVID-19

Several local pumpkin patches are preparing for the upcoming Halloween season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been looking good, but we’re just being cautious with this COVID,” Pumpkin Hollow owner Ronnie Zrust said. “We’ve got wagons that we’ve got to wipe down every time somebody uses them.”
Camp Fontanelle’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze will open Sunday, while Pumpkin Hollow near Nickerson will officially open on Oct. 1, but has been welcoming visitors during the weekends prior.
Pumpkin Hollow, 2289 County Road N Blvd., is owned by Ronnie and Patty Zrust. Its hours are 3-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Zrust said most of the patch’s employees will be wearing masks while near the attendees.
“We bought a bunch of hand sanitizers and wipes,” Zrust said. “And we have several cutouts, cartoon characters and stuff with the faces cut out, that we’re not putting any of that up this year because it’d be too hard to keep clean.”
But for the most part, Zrust said business will run as usual at Pumpkin Hollow, as he just cut the trails to the patch Monday night. The patch is free to attend, but will have its pumpkins, squash, gourds and Indian corn for sale.
“We have a couple of props set up, one’s with a bunch of skeletons and then we’ve got another one with a bunch of tombstones and a skeleton that moves out there, so just spots where they can take pictures,” he said.
Camp Fontanelle, located in Fontanelle at 9677 County Road 3, will have shortened hours this year, going from 1-6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $8 for ages 12 and over and $6 for children ages 3-11.
“We’re still offering the same activities, but we are cutting our expenses by decreasing the hours,” Communications Coordinator Jane Van Horn said. “And so that’s one of the safeguards we have put in place to help us get through this horrible budget season that we’re in.”
Van Horn said Camp Fontanelle has worked with Three Rivers Public Health Department on how to open with keeping the well-being of its guests in mind.
“We determined that yes, absolutely we can for the fact that we have a large space and a lot of our activities are outdoors,” she said. “And so we thought that through encouraging masks, requiring masks in certain areas like inside buildings and amping up the number stations that we had that we would be more than ready to be able to give families an opportunity to come out and be in the fresh air and have a good time.”
With the pandemic, Van Horn said new two events planned for this year had to be postponed, including a “Search for Treats” for pets. The event will take place Oct. 25 in sponsorship with First State Bank and Trust Company.
“Then we also were going to be offering a dance weekend where dance studios could come out on one weekend and pick a slot and come out and dance and advertise their business and show what they do,” Van Horn said. “And that is going to be postponed until next year.”
Camp Fontanelle will not have traditional events like its scary maze nights and tree-climbing due to the pandemic.
“And then there’s some other minor things that we’re not going to be doing just because of social distancing, like our corn crib where it’s just corn that kids jump in,” Van Horn said. “We’re not going to do that, but we’re offering a lot, and we’re introducing two new attractions, which we’re really excited to finally introduce.”
The camp will introduce a new “roller racers” attraction alongside its petting barn, zipline and hayrack ride tour. It will also have its annual online quilt auction on opening day from 2-4 p.m.
“Sunday is our biggest fundraiser event of the year, and so we know that we’re not going to have the turnout like we’ve had in the past, but we still hope to have a good turnout,” Van Horn said.
With the camp’s annual fundraiser meal, its “BBQ Re-Imagined” will take place opening day after its worship service at 11 a.m. The grilling station will be held in the corn maze area.
The barbecue won’t have as many food items to choose from compared to previous years, with hot dogs and hamburgers, but the concession stands will open earlier than normal, Van Horn said.
“Traditionally, they don’t serve a full menu on this day because it’s all about the fundraising,” she said. “But they are going to be serving a full menu to help us out if by chance that we have so many people that we run out of food at the grilling station.”
Van Horn said the fundraiser is much needed as Camp Fontanelle was impacted financially due to the pandemic and closed in March. Although it considered offering its May camps in June and July, she said the camp’s owner, Great Plains Camps Inc., decided against it.
“And so we didn’t have any on-site summer camping programming, but what we did do is we created a virtual camp program where kids could go online,” Van Horn said. “And we had activities that they could do at their home and crafts with items that they would have in their home.”
Additionally, Van Horn said the camp also created “Family Escapes,” in which six families could camp while staying socially distanced and allowing for sanitization from employees.
“If they went on the jumping pillow, then the jumping pillow would get sanitized before the next family came onto the jumping pillow, or if they were out at the petting barn, they would make sure that things were cleaned up,” she said. “And so we did a really good job of making sure that there was sanitation done in between families going from one activity to another.”
While the online programming and family camping events were created out of necessity with COVID-19, Van Horn said they will become mainstays at Camp Fontanelle, something she’s excited to see grow.
“We have really tried not to look at COVID as a negative thing, because everybody is getting so down,” she said. “So we’re trying to look at the positive and saying, ‘What for us have we created that we maybe wouldn’t have thought of if this wouldn’t have happened?’”
