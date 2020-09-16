Local pumpkin patches preparing for Halloween season with COVID-19

The barbecue won’t have as many food items to choose from compared to previous years, with hot dogs and hamburgers, but the concession stands will open earlier than normal, Van Horn said.

“Traditionally, they don’t serve a full menu on this day because it’s all about the fundraising,” she said. “But they are going to be serving a full menu to help us out if by chance that we have so many people that we run out of food at the grilling station.”

Van Horn said the fundraiser is much needed as Camp Fontanelle was impacted financially due to the pandemic and closed in March. Although it considered offering its May camps in June and July, she said the camp’s owner, Great Plains Camps Inc., decided against it.

“And so we didn’t have any on-site summer camping programming, but what we did do is we created a virtual camp program where kids could go online,” Van Horn said. “And we had activities that they could do at their home and crafts with items that they would have in their home.”

Additionally, Van Horn said the camp also created “Family Escapes,” in which six families could camp while staying socially distanced and allowing for sanitization from employees.