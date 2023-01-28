Local radio executive enjoys 2 special roles in July

Barry Reker is a familiar face at Fremont’s radio station, KHUB-AM and KFMT-FM, The Best Mix, 105.5, where he’s worked for years.

What some people don’t know about Reker is the role he plays for a few days in July, during the John C. Fremont Days festival.

He is General Fremont.

“I love the camaraderie and closeness of Fremont,” he said. “I feel like because I make my living here in Fremont, John C. Fremont Days is my way of repaying the community, so to speak.”

He sees the annual festival as an important event for the community.

“We try to provide a family-friendly, fun, and educational festival every year for Fremont and surrounding communities and all the visitors from many states who attend,” he said.

Reker began working in sales for Walnut Media in July 1998 and worked his way into the position of sales and promotion manager, a job he had until 2015. He is now a senior marketing consultant.

Since starting at the radio stations, Reker has served on the board of directors for Fremont Chamber of Commerce and has been involved with a collaboration committee, John C. Fremont Days Inc. among several other things throughout the years.”

In 2000, Reker joined the board of directors for John C. Fremont Days, Inc. For the next 10 years, he served as promotions director, fundraising director, vice-president and president. He now is serving again as president of John C. Fremont Days as well as General Fremont, a role he has played since 2010.

“Having been born and raised in Fremont,” Reker said, “I got the opportunity to watch the changes Fremont had over the years, and have tried to stay involved.”

Reker is grateful for the various positions he was given in some of Fremont’s prominent businesses.

“They made me the person I am today,” he said.

Reker finds his work with the John C. Fremont Days Festival very fulfilling.

For the past several years, the board of directors has worked to find new attractions and revive some of the old ones.

“We’ve teamed up with MainStreet Fremont,” Reker said.

The opening ceremonies were moved to Thursday evening to coincide with the summer’s final Concert in the Park.

“We’ve been building our variety of vendors,” Reker said. “Some of the new items last year were a backyard barbecue contest by Lincoln Premium Poultry and Wholestone Farms, an apple fritter eating contest by Rise & Shine Donuts, and an ice cream eating contest by Dairy Queen.”

Reker said they also provided a fun attraction for the kids.

“We revived the Little Miss Fremont contest and added Little Gentlemen, too,” he said.

More exhibits are being added to the Living History Encampments at Clemmons Park.

“The car show last year was the largest ever,” he said.

He appreciates attendance at the events.

“It makes me extremely happy to see everyone show up and the fun that is had during Fremont’s big weekend,” he said.

A native of Fremont, Reker currently lives in North Bend with his wife, Kerry, and their daughter Joslyn.

“They’ve been very supportive over the years,” Reker said. “They know how important John C. Fremont Days is to me.”

Many times, Reker’s family has “chipped in” and helped out where needed.

“My wife has sung the National Anthem for the last couple of years at opening ceremonies,” he said.

“I would be remiss if I were to not mention my ‘fake wife’ for the weekend, Susan Allen, who portrays Jessie Benton Fremont, and has for several years prior to me becoming the general.”

One of the biggest challenges Reker and the John C. Fremont Days team have had to deal with is learning what all is involved in putting on a festival of this magnitude.

“It has been estimated that John C. Fremont Days draws approximately 100,000 to 110,000 to Fremont every year,” he said.

Reker acknowledges that without the cooperation of the board, the festival would never happen.

“You’re only as good as the people who serve on the board,” he said. “As president, I have been lucky enough to have had excellent directors to work with the entire time I’ve been on the board.”

Reker added that another ongoing challenge has been in finding additional volunteers.

“We currently have a chair position available,” he said.

Those interested in volunteering can call 402-727-9428 or go to johncfremontdays.org and click on Applications.