The Disaster Recovery Centers in Fremont operated by the State of Nebraska and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will close May 17 at 6 p.m. and reopen Monday as a Disaster Loan Outreach Center operated by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
The Dodge County Center location will reopen at the Fremont City Auditorium Community Room at 925 N. Broad Street and be open M-F from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
SBA customer service representatives will be available at the center to meet individually with businesses, homeowners and renters to answer their questions, explain SBA’s disaster loan program, help them complete their applications and close their approved loans.