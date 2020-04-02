Local small businesses affected by COVID-19 pandemic prepping for federal loans

April 3 marks the first date when small business owners are able to apply for the loan.

“I would encourage small businesses to go online and get it filled out and submitted,” Ellis said. “There is a lot of money coming out, but it’s limited. From what I’ve seen it’s hitting small businesses hard.”

Greater Fremont Development Council President Garry Clark said businesses looking to take advantage of the loans should make sure they have all the necessary financial documents prepared.

“That will probably help streamline the process,” Clark said. “We’ve been seeing that businesses are gearing up and preparing for it.”

Clark said GFDC recently introduced a survey to businesses partnered with the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce to determine how many businesses still remain completely open as well as how many plan to apply for federal funds.

Clark added that the federal loans will play a major role in the future of small business in the area during this uncertain time.

“It’s of paramount importance,” he said. “It’s going to be the lifeline for a lot of these smaller businesses, which is the lifeline of our economy.”