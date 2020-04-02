Local small businesses affected by COVID-19 pandemic prepping for federal loans

Small businesses have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Glen Ellis, owner of Milady Coffeehouse, he’s seen the virus’s effects on his business firsthand.
Since restrictions because of the virus were introduced across the state, Ellis said sales slid significantly. He said sales are only around 15-20% of their normal numbers.
“The sales that we’re seeing are our second-lowest month ever,” he said. “It’s definitely taking a toll.”
Ellis said coffee houses typically experience low margins, but even these numbers are concerning.
“What hurts me the most is that I can’t keep some of these employees going and some rely on this for their main income,” he said.
Still, Ellis said he isn’t ready to close the coffeehouse yet. One way he plans to keep business open is by applying for recently introduced federal loans for small businesses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Paycheck Protection Program offers money to businesses with 500 employees or less that have been affected by the pandemic. The loan coincides with the recently passed $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
“It’s affecting other businesses, some restaurants have decided to close,” Ellis said. “We want to keep that glimmer of hope that we can weather this. We don’t want to stop.”
April 3 marks the first date when small business owners are able to apply for the loan.
“I would encourage small businesses to go online and get it filled out and submitted,” Ellis said. “There is a lot of money coming out, but it’s limited. From what I’ve seen it’s hitting small businesses hard.”
Greater Fremont Development Council President Garry Clark said businesses looking to take advantage of the loans should make sure they have all the necessary financial documents prepared.
“That will probably help streamline the process,” Clark said. “We’ve been seeing that businesses are gearing up and preparing for it.”
Clark said GFDC recently introduced a survey to businesses partnered with the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce to determine how many businesses still remain completely open as well as how many plan to apply for federal funds.
Clark added that the federal loans will play a major role in the future of small business in the area during this uncertain time.
“It’s of paramount importance,” he said. “It’s going to be the lifeline for a lot of these smaller businesses, which is the lifeline of our economy.”
The funds will go a long way to benefit small businesses affected by the pandemic, but Clark said the work doesn’t stop there. Even locally, he said organizations like the Fremont Area Foundation are accepting donations that could be used to support small businesses.
“We are just trying to wrap our brains around ways to assist small businesses,” he said.
