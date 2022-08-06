Local women attend United States Women of Today annual convention

Local women attend convention

The United States Women of Today held their annual convention June 10-11 at Holiday Inn in Duluth, Minnesota. There were more than 50 women representing seven states in attendance.

Cindy Umland, national president, presided. Scheduled events included business meetings, training seminars, fellowship service, and elections for 2022-2023 staff.

The luncheon guest speaker was from CASDA Services in Duluth.

Chapters and members were recognized for their accomplishments throughout the second and third trimesters which included August through April.

Awards received by the Fremont Area chapter included: First Trimester Challenge in Wellness & Personal Development; Second Trimester Recognition for Women of Today Week, Community Connection; Third Trimester Recognition for 100% Retention, Community Connections, Buckets of Sunshine, Domestic Violence Awareness.

Maxine Turner received recognition for STEP IV, Outstanding Achievement in Programming, Second Trimester Treasurer Challenge and Outstanding State Officer. Joyce Harpster was recognized for Outstanding State Officer. Judy Ross was recognized with a presidential pin.

Attending the annual convention from Fremont Area were Turner, Julie Fogleman, Cindy Urlacher and Harpster.

The Fremont Area Women of Today and Fremont Youth Power organizations provides leadership training, personal enrichment, and community service opportunities. For more information, contact Turner at 402-719-8332.