Locals offer input on creative district

Planning for a potential creative district centered in downtown Fremont is moving ahead on schedule.

Officials hosted four community feedback sessions on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 to gather ideas and suggestions from local stakeholders.

Angie Olson, grant coordinator for the City of Fremont, said the four ideation meetings were well-attended and successful.

“We held the four community input sessions last week. We had several community members, business leaders, high school students, artists and others. They gave feedback on what they’d like to see in the district,” Olson said. “The process was led by Charity Adams with Vision Fusion, a group that will assist to create a strategic plan along with others based on the feedback we get from the sessions.”

The goal of the project is to obtain grant funding from the Nebraska Arts Council to plan and develop a downtown “creative district,” Olson said. The “creative district” is part of a statewide push to build arts businesses and districts in cities across the state to enhance tourism and local event options.

Olson said the Nebraska State Legislature approved a grant-funding program called the Creative District Development Grant in 2020, which was then turned into the current program by the Nebraska Arts Council.

In April 2022, Olson said Fremont city leaders and others within the local arts community decided to seek grant funding under the program with the hopes of enhancing existing creative arts opportunities, but also widening the scope with a downtown district that could attract new businesses such as restaurants, galleries and shops.

“Under Nebraska Arts Council guidelines, (the district) needs to be in a concentrated area of creative organizations,” she added. “It will be centered downtown, and it also has to be walkable.”

The process to date has involved what Olson called robust engagement and partnership from many entities with the city, including the Greater Fremont Development Council, the Business Improvement District No. 1, the Fremont Area Community Foundation, the Fremont Area Art Association and the Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau, among others.

“We have many different organizations out there, which is why we chose the downtown area. We have the Fremont Area Art Association, which has been around for more than 60 years and headquartered downtown since the 1970s,” Olson said. “That is kind of our anchor organization, but we also have the Fremont Opera House, Milady Coffeehouse and The Digg Site Productions.”

Melissa Diers, executive director of the Fremont Area Community Foundation, said she and others with the FACF are elated to be part of the creative district process.

“I was pleased to participate in the early stages of planning for a creative district in Fremont as part of a collaborative group of about 20 organizations and businesses tasked with completing a Letter of Interest and Eligibility Assessment workbook, the first steps in creating a certified Creative District in Fremont under the guidelines and requirements of the Nebraska Arts Council,” Diers said in an email. “Having our own vibrant and well-supported Creative District will enhance quality of life for Fremont area residents and serve as an economic driver for our community.”

Olson said one wider goal of the program is to have creative districts developed in multiple cities in Nebraska, all of which would then be jointly marketed by the Nebraska Arts Council and state government-level marketing efforts to attract visitors and tourists to the state.

“Eventually, we hope to connect all the creative districts in various cities across the state,” Olson added. “A lot of Nebraska communities have thriving downtowns. The Fremont downtown area is really starting to bustle. There is a lot to come. It is growing. There are businesses being planned, and new apartments in the works. We have a lot of organizations working on this.”

The Nebraska Arts Council grants are separated into two segments, Olson added.

An initial grant is for $10,000 to develop planning and only comes after the city’s creative district has been certified. The second segment is the city then applying for a $250,000 grant, which is used to help foment the creation and enhancement of the district.

Diers said the entire project is a big boon to Fremont’s future plans as a destination city, but also for creating a more livable and fun community for residents.

“The goals range from driving economic growth, to enhancing quality of life for area residents and visitors, to providing new opportunities for learning and arts appreciation,” Diers added. “A Creative District enhances an area as an appealing place to live, visit and do business. A thriving Creative District could be a game-changer for the communities we serve. (The district also) complements non-arts businesses such as restaurants, offices, retail, housing and lodging.”