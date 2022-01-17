 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Location changes for Tea Party meeting

Local News

Due to space issues, the WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County meeting will be now be from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at Milady Coffeehouse, Sixth Street and Park Avenue, in Fremont.

Larry Ortego of the Nebraska Voter Accuracy Project will present information on suspected voter fraud in Nebraska.

The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

