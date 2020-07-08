Location of second Joint Law Enforcement Center meeting moved

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The location of a second public meeting for the Joint Law Enforcement Center in Fremont has been moved from the Fremont City Municipal Building.

The second meeting, which will take place on Thursday, July 16, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., will be held on the first floor training room at the Fremont Police Department at 725 N. Park Ave.

The $18 million proposed building would provide for a shared facility for multiple entities, including the Fremont Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont/Dodge County 911 Communications Center.

Comments made at the meeting, sent to publiccomments@fremontne.gov or delivered or mailed to the city clerk at the municipal building will be taken into consideration on whether to move forward with the project.

A press release sent out prior to Tuesday’s meeting detailed the need for the new center, including insufficient space and an outdated technological infrastructure.

“The need has never been greater. The job has never been more difficult,” it reads. “A joint Fremont/Dodge Law Enforcement Center will provide the community with the edge to meet these challenges by putting the best equipped, best trained officer on the job.”