Location of second Joint Law Enforcement Center meeting moved

The location of a second public meeting for the Joint Law Enforcement Center in Fremont has been moved from the Fremont City Municipal Building.
The second meeting, which will take place on Thursday, July 16, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., will be held on the first floor training room at the Fremont Police Department at 725 N. Park Ave.
The $18 million proposed building would provide for a shared facility for multiple entities, including the Fremont Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont/Dodge County 911 Communications Center.
Comments made at the meeting, sent to publiccomments@fremontne.gov or delivered or mailed to the city clerk at the municipal building will be taken into consideration on whether to move forward with the project.
A press release sent out prior to Tuesday’s meeting detailed the need for the new center, including insufficient space and an outdated technological infrastructure.
“The need has never been greater. The job has never been more difficult,” it reads. “A joint Fremont/Dodge Law Enforcement Center will provide the community with the edge to meet these challenges by putting the best equipped, best trained officer on the job.”
During the first meeting at the Municipal Building Tuesday night, members of the public were to ask questions about the center to Dodge County Sheriff Steve Hespen, Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott and Dodge County Communications Director Shelly Holzerland.
Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer said the people who attended Tuesday night’s meeting had good questions for the group.
“I appreciated that our architect was up here to answer questions and comments, and of course the chief, the sheriff and Shelly were all busy answering questions on the proposed site and what it was going to look like if it actually gets to the voters in November,” he said.
During the next meeting at the police station, members of the public will be able to ask questions about the center and take a tour of the building, either in person or virtually.
“If we have tours through the building, it’ll be small groups, or we may just decide to have a virtual tour that you can look at when you’re over there,” Wimer said. “We just encourage people to give feedback on what they think we should be doing with the joint law enforcement center or what direction we should be going.”
